Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

For the fall 2023 season, both luxury and contemporary collections hit all the top trends of the season, spanning from quiet luxury and sharp tailoring to puffers, faux fur and leather, across the outerwear category.

As reported in WWD’s Paris buyer report, stores are pushing the outerwear category “even more fervently this time around. From classic camel trenches and wool duffels to colorful quilted varieties, there is one thing they all agreed upon: it is officially time to go long.”

The trend of floor-length, stealthy outerwear was seen across the runway a la Givenchy, Dries van Noten, Tod’s, The Row and Sacai, with contemporary labels such as Tibi, Staud, Coach, Annakiki and Luar following suit with elongated, tailored toppers.

Playing into the luxe, lengthy trend is the ever-present trench coat, seen updated in faux and real leather across the fall season. For instance, Nanushka’s sharp-shouldered, cream regenerated leather Mariella coat, which can be worn long or zipped into a cropped silhouette. The trend was also seen on the runways à la Alexander McQueen in deep purple, or from Bottega Veneta with nipped waists and sharp shoulders.

Elsewhere, designers added further luxe appeal to outerwear both long and short with faux- and real fur; the Muppet trend was spotted across each city from the likes of Gucci, Aknvas, Conner Ives, Heron Preston, MGSM and more.

Alongside statement overcoats, designer amped up sporty outerwear in the form of reinvented puffer coats, seen from Norma Kamali’s layered-up sleeping bag vests and coats; from Sandy Liang in bold red, or in a luxurious cream from Schiaparelli, which continues the season’s message of quiet luxury. Other sportif styles from fall season include the continuation of varsity jackets. Tommy Hilfiger debuted many during his see-now, buy-now homecoming show in September, while Phillip Lim presented edgy, downtown versions within his fall line.

Whether looking to go long, or cozy up in cropped, padded and fluffy coats, WWD presents a selection of the best outerwear from the fall 2023 contemporary collections.

Model: Abby Bush at IMG

Hair and Makeup: Avery Golson at See Management