Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

The fall 2023 contemporary collections hit all the top trends of the season, spanning from quiet luxury and sharp tailoring to puffers and leather, across the outerwear category.

Nanushka’s regenerated leather coat made of polyester, polyurethane and polyamide. Ganni boots; Kloto handcrafted 18-karat gold and silver Raya earrings.
3.1 Phillip Lim’s wool and polyamide varsity jacket and belted lamb leather yoke combo skirt. Staud boots; Saint Laurent sunglasses; Numbering earrings; Kloto 18-karat gold Veer bracelet and 18-karat gold and sterling silver Geo ring; Kinn 14-karat white gold Madison Diamond Tennis bracelet and 14-karat solid gold and sterling silver Double Dare to Love Dome ring; Other People’s Property Sterling Silver Axle ring with ethically sourced natural blue sapphires and 14-karat yellow gold 2 Step Deco Ring with ethically sourced diamonds.
Aknvas’ modacrylic, acrylic and polyester coat. Saint Laurent sunglasses; Other People’s Property sterling silver Pearl Halo Drop Earrings with ethically sourced pearls and peridots, and 14-karat yellow gold 2 Step Deco Ring with ethically sourced diamond; Kinn 14-karat solid gold and sterling silver Double Dare to Love Dome ring.
Tibi’s recycled wool, polyamide and cashmere coat and leather boots and Coach’s merino wool, silk and lycra dress. Saint Laurent sunglasses; Other People’s Property sterling silver Pearl Halo Drop Earrings with ethically sourced pearls and peridots.
Norma Kamali’s habotai hooded sleeping bag coat and sleeveless sleeping bag vest and Danz’s CLY and Seacell mock turtleneck and polyurethane leather midi skirt. Kloto handcrafted 18-karat gold and silver Raya earrings.
For the fall 2023 season, both luxury and contemporary collections hit all the top trends of the season, spanning from quiet luxury and sharp tailoring to puffers, faux fur and leather, across the outerwear category.

As reported in WWD’s Paris buyer report, stores are pushing the outerwear category “even more fervently this time around. From classic camel trenches and wool duffels to colorful quilted varieties, there is one thing they all agreed upon: it is officially time to go long.”

The trend of floor-length, stealthy outerwear was seen across the runway a la Givenchy, Dries van Noten, Tod’s, The Row and Sacai, with contemporary labels such as Tibi, Staud, Coach, Annakiki and Luar following suit with elongated, tailored toppers.

Playing into the luxe, lengthy trend is the ever-present trench coat, seen updated in faux and real leather across the fall season. For instance, Nanushka’s sharp-shouldered, cream regenerated leather Mariella coat, which can be worn long or zipped into a cropped silhouette. The trend was also seen on the runways à la Alexander McQueen in deep purple, or from Bottega Veneta with nipped waists and sharp shoulders.

Elsewhere, designers added further luxe appeal to outerwear both long and short with faux- and real fur; the Muppet trend was spotted across each city from the likes of Gucci, Aknvas, Conner Ives, Heron Preston, MGSM and more.

Alongside statement overcoats, designer amped up sporty outerwear in the form of reinvented puffer coats, seen from Norma Kamali’s layered-up sleeping bag vests and coats; from Sandy Liang in bold red, or in a luxurious cream from Schiaparelli, which continues the season’s message of quiet luxury. Other sportif styles from fall season include the continuation of varsity jackets. Tommy Hilfiger debuted many during his see-now, buy-now homecoming show in September, while Phillip Lim presented edgy, downtown versions within his fall line.

Whether looking to go long, or cozy up in cropped, padded and fluffy coats, WWD presents a selection of the best outerwear from the fall 2023 contemporary collections.

Model: Abby Bush at IMG

Hair and Makeup: Avery Golson at See Management

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

