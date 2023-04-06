Fall 2023 Trend: Lingerie

Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, being confined to the home rendered the boundary between dressing for the bedroom versus the street obsolete.

Fashion has had an increasing fixation with treating underwear as outerwear ever since, and fall 2023 saw designers continue to lean into lingerie with lace insets, exposed boning, ruffles, bows and plenty of silk and sating, adding a delicate touch to their mannish suits with linebacker proportions.

While the trend is synonymous with putting the body front and center, it toys with intimacy as well. Take Giorgio Armani, who extended the theme beyond just the intimates he presented on the runway, weaving it into the presentation itself.

“From the pink-and-white marbled runway, with its little cushioned banquette, to the final model who clicked open a Giorgio Armani compact to powder her face, it was clear the designer was thinking about private spaces and peaceful moments behind the doors of the boudoir,” wrote WWD London bureau chief Samantha Conti in her review, adding that “fabrics were soft and shapes were languid, as in a pale satin pajama suit, styled with a tailored jacket (it’s Armani after all) and a lineup of liquid trousers and dresses, in dark green, melon or copper tones.”

At Fendi, Kim Jones kept things close to home as well. As WWD international editor Miles Socha observed, the designer drew inspiration from the insouciant chic of Delfina Delettrez Fendi in addition to his spring 2023 haute couture collection, “including the body-skimming shapes, the lingerie elements and the fluttering capes, here tacked to the shoulders of black satin gowns with scooped necklines and draped fronts.”

Meanwhile, the the looks at Tory Burch, Rodarte’s Mulleavy sisters and Alessandro Dell’Acqua at No. 21 skewed had a darker romanticism recalling screen sirens of the 1930s and 1940. WWD West Coast executive editor Booth Moore said the latter “conjured a femme fatale for fall 2023, twisting the tropes of femininity to achieve a disheveled elegance.“ Boudoir dresses with sheer effects were quite lovely, including a black tromp l’oeil style created from two slips fused together. Other dresses had the effect of bodices peeling down, suggesting a state of undress,” she added.

Anna Sui had a very specific moment of undress on her mind this season. “There’s a lot of lingerie touches — I’ve always loved Elizabeth Taylor and ‘Butterfield Eight’ when she had the slip and the mink coat,” the designer told WWD’s fashion market editor Emily Mercer during a preview.

Similar conceal and reveal moments were also spotted at Prabal Gurung, Maison Margiela and Dries Van Noten.