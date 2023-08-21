×
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 21, 2023

Fashion Looks to Art as Inspiration and Influence

WWD has long celebrated fashion’s imaginative, innovative and sometimes controversial style muses. From the arts to culture, entertainment and people, we’re looking back at the muses that have kept fashion relevant in the cultural conversation.

Chris Royer at Halston RTW Fall 1974 collection.
Saint Laurent Couture Spring 2002
Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2003
Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2013
Prada RTW Spring 2014
The term muse has been a part of WWD’s vocabulary since the early 1900s. Fashion would define the term as a guide, a source of influence and inspiration. While the relationship between creator and muse will always evolve, the latter can be credited with helping fashion’s leading creatives and brands realize their visions.

Art, for one, ranks among fashion’s most respected inspirations. Paul Poiret couture costumes brought art into fashion in the early 1900s as the exotic renderings of Diaghilev’s Ballet Russes and the Art Deco movement took hold of the cultural zeitgeist in Paris. Collections from brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Halston, Christian Lacroix, Issey Miyake, Viktor & Rolf, Marc Jacobs and Prada continue to be inspired by the work of artistic masters from Picasso to Andy Warhol, Keith Haring to Koons, Murakami and more.

Some of the most notable collaborations Marc Jacobs photograph by George Chinsee; Versace by Emanuelle Sardella; Moschino by Aitor Rosas Suñé include Yves Saint Laurent’s homage to Mondrian in his Fall/Winter 1965 Couture collection, which WWD noted at the time as “sort of a revolution.” Saint Laurent brought a modern edge to the couture and spoke to a new generation of young fashionistas. A decade later, Halston paid homage to Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock with prints inspired by the artists’ works in his 1974 spring and resort collections. Some say art and fashion is a marriage made for the runway. As art evolves in the cultural zeitgeist, the juxtaposition of art and fashion will no doubt continue to create moments worthy of note.

