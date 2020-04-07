U.S. apparel manufacturers are going to battle making masks.
Brands are firing up production to help fix the supply shortage of face masks and hospital gowns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of factory operators, pattern-cutters and seamstresses have gone back to work, under social distancing guidelines, to make N95 masks, nonmedical masks and other personal protective equipment for essential workers and everyday citizens who are now being encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control to wear face coverings in public to help stop the spread of the virus. “I’m choosing not to do it,” President Donald Trump said Friday. “It’s only a recommendation.”
Nevertheless, Hanesbrands, Jockey, Fruit of the Loom, New Balance, L.L. Bean, Carhartt, Brooks Brothers, Hart Schaffner Marx, Tailored Brands, Reformation, Vera Bradley, Fanatics and Under Armour are just a few of the American corporations already pivoting part of their production to the cause.
That is on top of myriad smaller initiatives from designers and brands, some of which are sewing supplies at home or donating funds and equipment through the American Hospital Association’s “100 Million Mask Challenge,” Goggles for Docs, and other movements. Similar initiatives in China and Europe are also receiving financial and equipment support from companies in the fashion and beauty industries.
