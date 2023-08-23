×
When Designers Look Back for Inspiration

WWD has long celebrated fashion’s imaginative, innovative and sometimes controversial style muses. From the arts to culture, entertainment and people, we’re looking back at the muses that have kept fashion relevant in the cultural conversation.

Valentino 2016 fall couture show on July 6, 2016, in Paris.
A model on the runway at Iris van Herpen's fall 2011 haute couture show at Galerie Nikki Diana Marquardt.
A model on the runway at Hussein Chalayan's spring 2009 show at on Oct. 1, 2009, in Paris.
Models on the runway at Threeasfour's spring 2014 show at The Jewish Museum in New York on Sept. 8, 2013.
Off-the-shoulder mauve dress with ruffled trim, train and draped neckline worn over matching wide-leg trousers in the Givenchy 1999 spring couture show in Paris designed by Alexander McQueen.
Inspiration and influence from as early as the 14th century continue to proliferate in seasonal fashion collections. Creative interpretation is what fashion storytelling is all about, and designers have an endless pool of inspirations to look both back and forward to. 

For a group of visionaries, the 1960s’ cultural, social and political conversation would prove perfect for swapping out the constrictive glamour of the 1950s for a vision of modern yet fashionable clothing. Mary Quant, André Courrèges, Pierre Cardin and Paco Rabanne were among the designers pushing the conversation forward and anticipating the future of fashion. They used what were then considered unlikely materials, from metals to plastic, in silhouettes that emerged in what became known as Mod. As the trend crossed the pond from Europe in 1965, WWD wrote that it “would not be a fad.” Two decades later, American designers like Larry LeGaspi and Parisians Thierry Mugler and Claude Montana took up the mantle, presenting fashion collections to fuel fantastical escapades into the unknown, using post-millennial materials enhanced by technology. Their efforts continue to inspire collections at the design houses of Hussein Chalayan and Iris van Herpen, among others. And while mind-bending excursions into the future are inspiring, fashion still has its love affair with the past. In the 1970s, designer Perry Ellis reaches back to the 14th century; Lester Hayatt would get his 1980s inspiration from the 1950s and in the ‘90s, historical influences from corsets and panniers to Hollywood glamour and bohemian chic reimagined by designers like the late Alexander McQueen and John Galliano brought the past into the future in collections that could rival any storybook reference.

