The holidays are approaching and with it, a wish to give the women in your life — mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, best friend, wife and more — a gift she’ll cherish forever. From Kim Kardashian West’s sell-out Skims; a classic Chanel, Prada or Dior handbag to keepsake jewelry and fun fashion attire, WWD features 41 of the best gifts for every stylish woman.
1. Chanel Bag
Chanel’s classic lambskin chevron quilted bag, $4,425, is the perfect timeless gift at any age. Consider Fashionphile’s certified authentic, vintage assortment.
2. Nike Swoosh Hoodie
Nike’s classic sporty swoosh hoodie, $52, featured here in lime, comes in seven other colorways and is a cozy quarantine essential.
3. Awe Kamala Harris Pendant Necklace
To mark America’s first female vice president, Awe has added Kamala Harris to its goddess pendant collection, $150, and a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to Emily’s List.
4. Apparis x Juicy Couture Track Pants
A 2020 twist on a Nineties icon: Juicy Couture is offering faux fur track pants, $155, in collaboration with Apparis.
5. Gucci Loafer
Step out this winter in Gucci’s updated, chunky, tiger head loafer, $980.
6. Lafayette148 Face Mask for City Harvest
Help yourself and others with Lafayette 148’s Italian stretch cotton face mask, $28, which donates $10 of every mask sold to City Harvest.
7. Area Open Heart T-shirt
Area’s crystal embellished open heart T-shirt, $420, is classic in the front and party in the back.
8. Khaite Cardigan
Known for their cozy knits, Khaite’s scarlet cardigan in crimson, $1,540, is the holiday update to Katie Holmes’ street-style spotting.
9. Le Specs x Solid and Stripe Cat Eye Sunglasses
Add a touch of retro glam with Le Specs x Solid & Striped white rounded cat-eye sunglasses, $99.
10. Peter Do Card Case
The perfect going out bag, $450.
11. Dior Rouge Lipstick Set
Dior’s limited-edition Rouge lipstick set, $180, includes a set of six shades of red for the holiday season.
12. Chakshyn Dress
Casual Friday looks even better in Chakshyn’s silver frock, $500.
13. Urban Outfitters Hiker Boot
Full tread ahead. Urban Outfitters’ hiker boots, $98, are dual action for snow and street.
14. Michael Michael Kors Trucker Jacket
Layer up for the colder days in Michael Michael Kors faux sherpa trucker jacket, $250.
15. PH5 Active Jumpsuit
PH5’s compression fitness jumpsuit, $195, takes you from a workout class to socially distanced event.
16. Ali Grace Pendant
Show your love for New York during these trying times with Ali Grace’s 14-karat recycled yellow gold and faceted ruby heart pendant, $1,350.
17. LaPointe Sweater
LaPointe’s plush cashmere and fur sweater, $1,950, combines luxe with lounge.
18. Her Majesty by Taschen
Obsessed with Netflix’s “The Crown” season 4? Celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Taschen’s definitive photographic story of her public and private life, $70.
19. Prada Bag
“That’s such a cute bag,” says everyone in your future. Prada’s brushed leather shoulder bag, $1,190, comes in fresh aqua for the holiday.
20. Common Odds Leather Shirt
The classic trucker gets an update in vegan leather, $398.
21. Rosie Assoulin Sweater
It’s all in the name. Rosie Assoulin’s “Thousand in One Ways” sweater, $750, is a great versatile, to-go knit gift.
22. Maria Tash Pearl Earring
This 14-karat gold and pearl earring, $360, hugs your ear in all the right ways.
23. Vince Camuto Brilliante Eau De Parfum
At home or on the go, this limited-edition scent, $90, features a mix of jasmine sambac, fresh freesia, refreshing pear and cashmere woods.
24. Skims Knit Wrap Top
Kim Kardashian West’s Skims line has evolved beyond shapewear and is offering cozy knits, like this ballet wrap top, $68.
25. Skims Knit Bottom
Complete your Skims set with Kim Kardashian West’s cozy knit pant, $88.
26. Gucci Earrings
Gucci’s 18-karat yellow gold Running G stud earrings, $590, are the best alternative to elevate your everyday stud earrings.
27. Smythson Jewelry Box
Sleek, sophisticated and endlessly functional, Smythson’s crossgrain calf leather jewelry box, $2,495, has ample room for your jewelry and cufflinks alongside other trinkets.
28. Maaji Mask Set
Maaji’s soft cotton adjustable masks, $32, in five colorful variations.
29. Dion Lee Cardigan
Dion Lee’s wool hook sweater, $650, offers shape, style and comfort.
30. Alexander McQueen Butterfly Necklace
Alexander McQueen is debuting delightful butterfly baubles for the holiday season, like this brass and Swarovski crystal necklace butterfly necklace, coming soon to AlexanderMcQueen.com, $785.
31. Ganni Leather Anorak
Ganni’s leather anorak, $675, from The Frankie Shop is a great layering piece with function.
32. Hermès Scarf
Add style to any outfit with a signature Hermès silk wash scarf, $495, featuring the “Les Leopards Modernes” design with rolled edges.
33. SK-II First Experience Set
Treat yourself, or a loved one, to SK-II’s tried and true skin regimen, $99.
34. Veronica Beard Shearling Jacket
A modern take on the classic leather moto, $1,695.
35. Bea Bongiasca Ring
This playful ring in 9-karat rose gold and enamel, $610, will not only brighten up your fingers but also your mood.
36. Alice + Olivia Joggers
These side slit joggers, $195, from Alice + Olvia’s latest casual collection, featured on Nicky Hilton, Selma Blair, TikTok’s Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian and more, will benefit various charities.
37. Numbering Hoop Earrings
Add sparkle to your look with these mismatched gold and silver crystal hoops earrings, $200.
38. Christian Dior Nano Saddle Bag
Christian Dior’s Nano Saddle bag, $1,025, is a classic take on its Saddle Bag, available on Fashionphile.
39. Kate Spade New York Pink Robe
Perfect for a lounging around the house, Kate Spade New York’s blush robe, $78, has long sleeves and front patch pocket with bow trim.
40. Cecilie Bahnsen Top
This Cecilie Bahnsen silk-blend seersucker top, $439, spotlights the designer’s signature romance with on-trend, voluminous sleeves.
41. Bottega Veneta Chelsea Boot
Daniel Lee’s lust-worthy footwear roster for Bottega Veneta is winter ready with these rubber-trimmed leather Chelsea boots, $1,150