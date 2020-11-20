From left: Le Specs x Solid and Stripe, Maaji face masks, and UO Boots.

The holidays are approaching and with it, a wish to give the women in your life — mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, best friend, wife and more — a gift she’ll cherish forever. From Kim Kardashian West’s sell-out Skims; a classic Chanel, Prada or Dior handbag to keepsake jewelry and fun fashion attire, WWD features 41 of the best gifts for every stylish woman.

 

1. Chanel Bag

Chanel’s classic lambskin chevron quilted bag, $4,425, is the perfect timeless gift at any age. Consider Fashionphile’s certified authentic, vintage assortment.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Chanel Bag

A Chanel bag  Courtesy photo

2. Nike Swoosh Hoodie

Nike’s classic sporty swoosh hoodie, $52, featured here in lime, comes in seven other colorways and is a cozy quarantine essential.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Urban Outfitters Nike Sportswear Swoosh Hoodie

Nike swoosh hoodie  Courtesy photo

3. Awe Kamala Harris Pendant Necklace

To mark America’s first female vice president, Awe has added Kamala Harris to its goddess pendant collection, $150, and a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to Emily’s List.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Awe Kamala Harris Pendant Necklace

Awe Kamala Harris pendant necklace  Courtesy photo

4. Apparis x Juicy Couture Track Pants

A 2020 twist on a Nineties icon: Juicy Couture is offering faux fur track pants, $155, in collaboration with Apparis.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Apparis x Juicy Couture Track Pants

Apparis x Juicy Couture track pants  Courtesy photo

5. Gucci Loafer

Step out this winter in Gucci’s updated, chunky, tiger head loafer, $980.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Gucci Loafer

Gucci loafers  Courtesy photo

6. Lafayette148 Face Mask for City Harvest

Help yourself and others with Lafayette 148’s Italian stretch cotton face mask, $28, which donates $10 of every mask sold to City Harvest.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Lafayette148 Face Mask for City Harvest

Lafayette148 Face Mask for City Harvest  Courtesy photo

7. Area Open Heart T-shirt

Area’s crystal embellished open heart T-shirt, $420, is classic in the front and party in the back.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Area Open Heart Tee

Area Open Heart T-shirt  Courtesy photo

8. Khaite Cardigan

Known for their cozy knits, Khaite’s scarlet cardigan in crimson, $1,540, is the holiday update to Katie Holmes’ street-style spotting.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Khaite Cardigan

Khaite cardigan  Courtesy photo

9. Le Specs x Solid and Stripe Cat Eye Sunglasses

Add a touch of retro glam with Le Specs x Solid & Striped white rounded cat-eye sunglasses, $99.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Le Specs X Solid and Stripe Cat Eye Sunglasses

Le Specs X Solid and Stripe Cat-eye sunglasses  Courtesy photo

10. Peter Do Card Case

The perfect going out bag, $450.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Peter Do Card Case

Peter Do Card Case  Courtesy photo

11. Dior Rouge Lipstick Set

Dior’s limited-edition Rouge lipstick set, $180, includes a set of six shades of red for the holiday season.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Dior Rouge Lipstick Set

Dior Rouge lipstick set  Courtesy photo

12. Chakshyn Dress

Casual Friday looks even better in Chakshyn’s silver frock, $500.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Chakshyn Dress

Chakshyn dress  Courtesy photo

13. Urban Outfitters Hiker Boot

Full tread ahead. Urban Outfitters’ hiker boots, $98, are dual action for snow and street.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Urban Outfitters Hiker Boot

Urban Outfitters Hiker Boot  Courtesy photo

14. Michael Michael Kors Trucker Jacket

Layer up for the colder days in Michael Michael Kors faux sherpa trucker jacket, $250.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Michael Michael Kors Trucker Jacket

Michael Michael Kors trucker jacket  Courtesy photo

15. PH5 Active Jumpsuit

PH5’s compression fitness jumpsuit, $195, takes you from a workout class to socially distanced event.

Christmas Gifts 2020 PH5 Active Jumpsuit

PH5 Active jumpsuit  Courtesy photo

16. Ali Grace Pendant

Show your love for New York during these trying times with Ali Grace’s 14-karat recycled yellow gold and faceted ruby heart pendant, $1,350.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ali Grace Pendant

Ali Grace pendant  Courtesy photo

17. LaPointe Sweater

LaPointe’s plush cashmere and fur sweater, $1,950, combines luxe with lounge.

Christmas Gifts 2020 LaPointe Sweater

LaPointe sweater  Courtesy photo

18. Her Majesty by Taschen

Obsessed with Netflix’s “The Crown” season 4? Celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Taschen’s definitive photographic story of her public and private life, $70.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Her Majesty by Taschen

Her Majesty by Taschen  Courtesy photo

19. Prada Bag

“That’s such a cute bag,” says everyone in your future. Prada’s brushed leather shoulder bag, $1,190, comes in fresh aqua for the holiday.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Prada Bag

A Prada bag  Courtesy photo

20. Common Odds Leather Shirt

The classic trucker gets an update in vegan leather, $398.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Common Odds Leather Shirt

Common Odds leather shirt  Courtesy photo

21. Rosie Assoulin Sweater

It’s all in the name. Rosie Assoulin’s “Thousand in One Ways” sweater, $750, is a great versatile, to-go knit gift.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Rosie Assoulin Sweater

Rosie Assoulin sweater  Courtesy photo

22. Maria Tash Pearl Earring

This 14-karat gold and pearl earring, $360, hugs your ear in all the right ways.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Maria Tash Pearl Earring

Maria Tash pearl earring  Courtesy photo

23. Vince Camuto Brilliante Eau De Parfum

At home or on the go, this limited-edition scent, $90, features a mix of jasmine sambac, fresh freesia, refreshing pear and cashmere woods.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Vince Camuto Brilliante Eau De Parfum

Vince Camuto Brilliante Eau De Parfum  Courtesy photo

24. Skims Knit Wrap Top

Kim Kardashian West’s Skims line has evolved beyond shapewear and is offering cozy knits, like this ballet wrap top, $68.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Kim Kardashian SKIMS Knit Wrap Top

SKIMS Knit Wrap Top  Courtesy photo

25. Skims Knit Bottom

Complete your Skims set with Kim Kardashian West’s cozy knit pant, $88.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Kim Kardashian SKIMS Knit Bottom

SKIMS Knit Bottom  Courtesy photo

26. Gucci Earrings

Gucci’s 18-karat yellow gold Running G stud earrings, $590, are the best alternative to elevate your everyday stud earrings.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Gucci Earrings

Gucci earrings  Courtesy photo

27. Smythson Jewelry Box

Sleek, sophisticated and endlessly functional, Smythson’s crossgrain calf leather jewelry box, $2,495, has ample room for your jewelry and cufflinks alongside other trinkets.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Smythson Jewelry Box

Smythson jewelry box  Courtesy photo

28. Maaji Mask Set

Maaji’s soft cotton adjustable masks, $32, in five colorful variations.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Maaji Mask Set

Maaji mask set  Courtesy photo

29. Dion Lee Cardigan

Dion Lee’s wool hook sweater, $650, offers shape, style and comfort.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Dion Lee Cardigan

Dion Lee cardigan  Courtesy photo

30. Alexander McQueen Butterfly Necklace

Alexander McQueen is debuting delightful butterfly baubles for the holiday season, like this brass and Swarovski crystal necklace butterfly necklace, coming soon to AlexanderMcQueen.com, $785.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Alexander McQueen Butterfly Necklace

Alexander McQueen Butterfly necklace  Courtesy photo

31. Ganni Leather Anorak

Ganni’s leather anorak, $675, from The Frankie Shop is a great layering piece with function.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ganni Leather Anorak Frankie Shop

Ganni Leather Anorak  Courtesy photo

32. Hermès Scarf

Add style to any outfit with a signature Hermès silk wash scarf, $495, featuring the “Les Leopards Modernes” design with rolled edges.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Hermès Scarf

Hermès scarf  Courtesy photo

33. SK-II First Experience Set

Treat yourself, or a loved one, to SK-II’s tried and true skin regimen, $99.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bergdorf Goodman Beauty SK-II First Experience Set

SK-II First Experience Set  Courtesy photo

34. Veronica Beard Shearling Jacket

A modern take on the classic leather moto, $1,695.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Veronica Beard Shearling Jacket

Veronica Beard shearling jacket  Courtesy photo

35. Bea Bongiasca Ring

This playful ring in 9-karat rose gold and enamel, $610, will not only brighten up your fingers but also your mood.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bea Bongiasca Ring

Bea Bongiasca ring  Courtesy photo

36. Alice + Olivia Joggers

These side slit joggers, $195, from Alice + Olvia’s latest casual collection, featured on Nicky Hilton, Selma Blair, TikTok’s Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian and more, will benefit various charities.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Alice & Olivia Joggers

Alice + Olivia joggers  Courtesy photo

37. Numbering Hoop Earrings

Add sparkle to your look with these mismatched gold and silver crystal hoops earrings, $200.

Christmas Gifts 2020 SSENSE Numbering Hoop Earrings

Numbering hoop earrings  Courtesy photo

38. Christian Dior Nano Saddle Bag

Christian Dior’s Nano Saddle bag, $1,025, is a classic take on its Saddle Bag, available on Fashionphile.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Christian Dior Nano Saddle Bag

Christian Dior Nano Saddle Bag  Courtesy photo

39. Kate Spade New York Pink Robe

Perfect for a lounging around the house, Kate Spade New York’s blush robe, $78, has long sleeves and front patch pocket with bow trim.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Kate Spade New York Pink Robe

Kate Spade New York Pink Robe  Courtesy photo

 

40. Cecilie Bahnsen Top

This Cecilie Bahnsen silk-blend seersucker top, $439, spotlights the designer’s signature romance with on-trend, voluminous sleeves.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Cecilie Bahnsen Top

Cecilie Bahnsen Top  Courtesy photo

 

41. Bottega Veneta Chelsea Boot

Daniel Lee’s lust-worthy footwear roster for Bottega Veneta is winter ready with these rubber-trimmed leather Chelsea boots, $1,150

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bottega Veneta Chelsea Boot

Bottega Veneta Chelsea Boot  Courtesy photo

 

