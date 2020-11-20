The holidays are approaching and with it, a wish to give the women in your life — mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, best friend, wife and more — a gift she’ll cherish forever. From Kim Kardashian West’s sell-out Skims; a classic Chanel, Prada or Dior handbag to keepsake jewelry and fun fashion attire, WWD features 41 of the best gifts for every stylish woman.

Chanel’s classic lambskin chevron quilted bag, $4,425, is the perfect timeless gift at any age. Consider Fashionphile’s certified authentic, vintage assortment.

Nike’s classic sporty swoosh hoodie, $52, featured here in lime, comes in seven other colorways and is a cozy quarantine essential.

To mark America’s first female vice president, Awe has added Kamala Harris to its goddess pendant collection, $150, and a portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to Emily’s List.

A 2020 twist on a Nineties icon: Juicy Couture is offering faux fur track pants, $155, in collaboration with Apparis.

Step out this winter in Gucci’s updated, chunky, tiger head loafer, $980.

Help yourself and others with Lafayette 148’s Italian stretch cotton face mask, $28, which donates $10 of every mask sold to City Harvest.

Area’s crystal embellished open heart T-shirt, $420, is classic in the front and party in the back.

Known for their cozy knits, Khaite’s scarlet cardigan in crimson, $1,540, is the holiday update to Katie Holmes’ street-style spotting.

Add a touch of retro glam with Le Specs x Solid & Striped white rounded cat-eye sunglasses, $99.

The perfect going out bag, $450.

Dior’s limited-edition Rouge lipstick set, $180, includes a set of six shades of red for the holiday season.

Casual Friday looks even better in Chakshyn’s silver frock, $500.

Full tread ahead. Urban Outfitters’ hiker boots, $98, are dual action for snow and street.

Layer up for the colder days in Michael Michael Kors faux sherpa trucker jacket, $250.

PH5’s compression fitness jumpsuit, $195, takes you from a workout class to socially distanced event.

Show your love for New York during these trying times with Ali Grace’s 14-karat recycled yellow gold and faceted ruby heart pendant, $1,350.

LaPointe’s plush cashmere and fur sweater, $1,950, combines luxe with lounge.

Obsessed with Netflix’s “The Crown” season 4? Celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with Taschen’s definitive photographic story of her public and private life, $70.

“That’s such a cute bag,” says everyone in your future. Prada’s brushed leather shoulder bag, $1,190, comes in fresh aqua for the holiday.

The classic trucker gets an update in vegan leather, $398.

It’s all in the name. Rosie Assoulin’s “Thousand in One Ways” sweater, $750, is a great versatile, to-go knit gift.

This 14-karat gold and pearl earring, $360, hugs your ear in all the right ways.

At home or on the go, this limited-edition scent, $90, features a mix of jasmine sambac, fresh freesia, refreshing pear and cashmere woods.

Kim Kardashian West’s Skims line has evolved beyond shapewear and is offering cozy knits, like this ballet wrap top, $68.

Complete your Skims set with Kim Kardashian West’s cozy knit pant, $88.

Gucci’s 18-karat yellow gold Running G stud earrings, $590, are the best alternative to elevate your everyday stud earrings.

Sleek, sophisticated and endlessly functional, Smythson’s crossgrain calf leather jewelry box, $2,495, has ample room for your jewelry and cufflinks alongside other trinkets.

Maaji’s soft cotton adjustable masks, $32, in five colorful variations.

Dion Lee’s wool hook sweater, $650, offers shape, style and comfort.

Alexander McQueen is debuting delightful butterfly baubles for the holiday season, like this brass and Swarovski crystal necklace butterfly necklace, coming soon to AlexanderMcQueen.com, $785.

Ganni’s leather anorak, $675, from The Frankie Shop is a great layering piece with function.

Add style to any outfit with a signature Hermès silk wash scarf, $495, featuring the “Les Leopards Modernes” design with rolled edges.

Treat yourself, or a loved one, to SK-II’s tried and true skin regimen, $99.

A modern take on the classic leather moto, $1,695.

This playful ring in 9-karat rose gold and enamel, $610, will not only brighten up your fingers but also your mood.

These side slit joggers, $195, from Alice + Olvia’s latest casual collection, featured on Nicky Hilton, Selma Blair, TikTok’s Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian and more, will benefit various charities.

Add sparkle to your look with these mismatched gold and silver crystal hoops earrings, $200.

Christian Dior’s Nano Saddle bag, $1,025, is a classic take on its Saddle Bag, available on Fashionphile.

Perfect for a lounging around the house, Kate Spade New York’s blush robe, $78, has long sleeves and front patch pocket with bow trim.

This Cecilie Bahnsen silk-blend seersucker top, $439, spotlights the designer’s signature romance with on-trend, voluminous sleeves.