The Trend: Beach Party Fashion

Looking to embrace the summer heatwave tanning on the beach, or cool down in the ocean waters? For summer 2022, beach fashion is embracing a playful spirit in swimwear and beyond.

Brands such as Montce, Cult Gaia, Frankies Bikinis and Tropic of C boast bold colors, playful prints and skin-baring cutouts in swimwear, while versatile ready-to-wear fashions from Cin Cin and Beach Riot (think caftans, crochet and breezy layers) easily translate from cover-ups for day to party-ready styles for night.

The playful beach trend was also spotted across Miami Swim Week, where designers, brands and models flocked to South Florida from July 13 to 18 to celebrate beach, swim and resortwear a la live runway shows, events and virtual activations. Outside of Miami Swim Week, swimwear brands have debuted exciting summer collaborations, such as Gigi Hadid’s partnership with Frankies Bikinis or Alo Yoga’s team up with model Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C, adding to the trend’s global versatility — and perfect for jaunts to a local beach or traveling to a far-flung vacation destination.

In accessories, beaded baubles with colorful stones, seashells and pearls prevail. Ditto to bucket hats, which have become a mainstay in fashionable wardrobes. Additionally, sunglasses embrace a fun attitude with cheeky shapes, as in Lele Sadoughi’s heart-shaped sunglasses. To complete the look, beach-going essentials — Gray Malin’s plush towel and SunnyLife’s beach chairs, or reusable water bottles, coolers and music speakers — are gaining traction in colorful hues across e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar retailers this summer.

Here, WWD spotlights shoppable, colorful and fun summer essentials for 2022 beach parties.