Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

Fashion Trend: Rainbow Brights for Summer 2022

Get noticed this summer by dressing top to bottom in electrifying hues.

By
Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller, Luis Campuzano, Ari Stark
LoveShackFancy x Hurley
BDG
Jacquemus
Joos Tricot Polo Dress, Shopbop
Kenzo
Looking to spark joy fashion-wise? Try joining the rainbow wave.

Electrifying hues are making a strident comeback not seen since their ’80s heyday. Sleek, streamlined silhouettes are key to acing this trend in 2022, a year that winks to a return of the “hot-girl summer” Meghan Thee Stallion heralded pre-pandemic. 

The urge to get noticed is high and if doing so with skimpy little miniskirts or naked dresses makes one wince, a more strategic use of color can prove ideal.     

For inspiration, look no further than Queen Elizabeth II, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in London, making history as the U.K.’s longest reigning monarch. Her Majesty relies on monochromatic dressing rather than high heels to ensure she is recognizable among swarms of people at public appearances. 

While her ensembles run the gamut from cerulean to fuchsia to summery citrus tones of yellow and orange, she has been reportedly taken a liking to green. This was put on full display last month on the balcony of Buckingham palace, where she donned an emerald dress with matching coat by Stewart Parvin.

Still not convinced head-to-toe brights can be both playful and timeless? Elsa Schiaparelli famously hailed a return to sartorial optimism after World War I by making “Shocking Pink” her signature. Named for the Italian couturier’s desire to titillate, the hue’s lasting impact will be examined this month in a retrospective titled “Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli” at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs. 

Whether one chooses to spin the color wheel or stick to a single statement-making shade, here are a few options that burst out of neutral territory.

FOR MORE ON FASHION TRENDS FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

WWD Report Card: The Fashion of the Royal Jubilee

Top Men’s Trends From Spring 2023

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Blue Polka Dot Dress at Wimbledon 2022 Says More Than Meets the Eye

