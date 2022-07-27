The Trend: Summer White

The old no-white-before-Memorial-Day adage is obviously passé, but there is something exciting about ditching dark colors and embracing summer’s purest hue with a head-to-toe white look. Ask any sneakerhead, and there is nothing like a pair of fresh new white sneakers right out of the box. It’s a stylistic refresh that has a lot of millage, suiting almost any occasion, including summer’s formal and casual events. And as a bonus, a singular color fit becomes a blank canvas for the subtlest details to really pop, or to show off statement jewelry.

Look to the summer runways as a starting point: Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli crafted loose white suiting, and a sheer white blouse with miniskirt — great for wedding or a night out. Stella McCartney went more sporty, with the snow-colored hue with short-sleeve oversize T-shirt paired with a high-water pant (consider those for an urban vacation).

Or, there is always the little white dress — the LWD — an easy way to beat summer’s hottest temperatures, in a variety of shapes. Acne Studios did it in a sheer paneled version with slipdress details, or, one could go all body-con in the version Alaïa showed on the runway. These are options that bring chic and comfort. Think of it as both fashion and function.

And while it’s summer now, these are pieces to carry you into next season. Winter white isn’t far behind, and a color made of no color is a way to stand out. Here, WWD proposes ideas for an all-white summer wardrobe refresh with clothing and accessories.