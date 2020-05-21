COVID-19 fashion school grads are ‘pushing the industry to go virtual.’⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “You are the chosen class,” said Oprah Winfrey. “Building your community is how you change the world,” said LeBron James. “Leave behind the old ways of thinking that divide us,” said former President Obama.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Some of the biggest names on the planet converged for a virtual graduation special over the weekend to celebrate the class of 2020. The message? The coronavirus has been hard on all graduating students — high school and college — who must face a historic level of uncertainty when they were just raring to go into the world.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In the final part of the series, WWD takes a look at what’s being done differently for graduation, as well as some words of wisdom from students, faculty and administrators, at the Fashion Institute of Technology, the New School’s Parsons School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @boothmoore⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #graduation⁣ #classof2020 ⁣ #covid19 ⁣ #coronavirus ⁣ #futureoffashion ⁣ #virtual