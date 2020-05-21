@SaintHeron and @parsonsschoolofdesign are partnering to celebrate the Class of 2020.
The School of Fashion, one of the academic schools within The New School’s Parsons School of Design, and Saint Heron, the multidisciplinary creative agency and design studio founded by musician and visual artist @SaintRecords, have joined forces to launch “Here and Now,” an immersive visual festival designed to recognize the thesis and capstone work from the Class of 2020.
“Here and Now” will bring this experience online for the first time, offering the students the opportunity to share their creative visions on an international stage while they develop connections with industry leaders in fashion, art and culture.
The festival will take place from June to August with programming that includes various mentorship opportunities, online discussions/lectures, special performances, films, screenings and design workshops. An interactive digital environment hosting the students’ work will be available to the public starting in early July at parsons.edu/hereandnow.
Report: @lisajlockwood