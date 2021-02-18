At nearly 20 years in the business, Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have built a brand that exemplifies cool and effortless sportswear. With this collection the duo has successfully continued their study of strict American minimalism, featuring structured power tailoring, cocooning long knit dresses — a big trend of the season — and sleek leather outerwear. Key accessories included an array of must-have bags and a new take on the popular Rondo slippers.

Here, WWD’s five essential picks from the Proenza Schouler fall 2021 collection.

1. The New Power Suit

This black pantsuit worn by Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff — featuring a single-button blazer cut away over slit waistband trousers and worn with no shirt — felt modern and powerful. The back had an adjustable belt to cinch it open, making it sleek and controlled.

2. Knit Dressing

Knit dresses are one of the biggest trends of fall 2021 so far, and this caramel colored silk viscose sweater dress with a twisted bodice was as cozy as it was chic.

3. The Leather Trench

Leather plays an important role in the Proenza Schouler universe and appeared all over the lineup. The leather shirtdresses and fitted skirts were stunning, but this padded midnight lambskin trench takes the prize. This outerwear jewel is a guaranteed head turner, and is also destined to become a closet classic for years to come.

4. The XL Tobo Tote

Proenza Schouler knows what it takes to make it in the It Bag category (see: the PS1). This XL Tobo Tote in intarsia leather is another clear example of their acumen in the category. The designers’ knowledge of construction mixed with the utility aspect of a carry-all tote bag make it a hit.

5. Rondo Slippers

The collection’s consistent, elongated silhouettes worked well with this season’s updated take on the brand’s signature Rondo slippers. The new iteration come in neutral cream and black shearling, but still managed to be bold and fun. We have all been wearing slippers more than ever, and a transitional style for the hopeful time when we can go outside is more than welcome.