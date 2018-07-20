The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Southbank Centre today for the opening day of a major exhibition examining the life of Nelson Mandela that marks the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader. This is not the first show of royal support for the South African president. In 2015, Prince Harry visited Mandela’s Robben Island prison cell, where he was imprisoned for 18 years by the apartheid regime. Prince Harry also met with Mandela’s widow Graca Machel and toured his office. #wwdeye