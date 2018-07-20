Mary J. Blige will be featured in ads for her friend, designer Dennis Basso. Of Blige, Basso tells WWD’s Rosemary Feitelberg, “She’s a modern day woman, extremely talented, very beautiful and she represents a powerful woman.” #wwdnews
Just In: In September, @bottegaveneta will be skipping a runway show. Instead, newly-appointed creative director Daniel Lee will make his debut for the brand in Milan next February. Lee succeeded former creative director Tomas Maier, who held the position for 17 years. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews #wwdfashion (📷: @aitorrosasphoto)
The Gucci-Dapper Dan lineup, which launched today, reimagines archival pieces of the designer — especially tracksuits and jacket styles — in Gucci’s signature fabrics and decorative elements. Gucci leitmotifs, including embroidered dragons, bold letterings and the house’s signature green and red stripes, stand out on bomber jackets, T-shirts and tanks, in addition to tracksuits, which are offered in GG-printed nylon and velour. A new yellow Gucci logo also makes its appearance, inspired by the original sign of Dan’s Harlem store, reports @sandrasalibian. (📸: @ari_marcopoulos_official ) #wwdfashion
Candice Swanepoel’s line, Tropic of C is one of many modern, chic swimwear brands that use Econyl, a fabric made from regenerated nylon that is rescued from things like fishing nets, carpets and plastic landfills and remade into textiles for apparel and carpets. Other swim brands using Econyl include All Sisters, Mara Hoffman, Araks, Adidas and Volcom, to name a few, reports @jessiredale. Read more on sustainable swimwear on WWD.com. Styled by @elmercer (📸: @chrismiggs) #wwdnews
As the veil lifts on the topic of feminine care, modernized vagina-centric products such Queen V The Spritzer Rosewater Spray and vibrators from Smile Makers and Dame Products are growing in availability report @_a_collins and @ellenbthom. Read more on WWD.com #wwdbeauty (📸: @joshuascottphoto)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Southbank Centre today for the opening day of a major exhibition examining the life of Nelson Mandela that marks the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader.
This is not the first show of royal support for the South African president. In 2015, Prince Harry visited Mandela’s Robben Island prison cell, where he was imprisoned for 18 years by the apartheid regime. Prince Harry also met with Mandela’s widow Graca Machel and toured his office. #wwdeye