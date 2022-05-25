The Trend: Spring Florals

Florals are a staple in the spring collections. Like clockwork, as the months get warmer, the fabled print makes its triumphant return.

This spring’s botanical graphics range from striking bolds and exotics, to feminine and seductive roses, metaverse-ready night gardens and digital florals, as well as some moody interpretations and styles with a painterly touch.

They bring a sartorial lightness, signaling time put away the heavy sweaters and outwear and embrace parks, beaches and a host of outdoor events. Yes, after being on simmer the past few springs due to the pandemic, there is once again an air of excitement to get dressed again for spring’s long list of events — weddings, cocktail parties or even simply dining al fresco.

It’s a trend that has legs, covering both both day or evening, customers can bank that a solid floral print piece is pretty much a wardrobe staple. The pattern isn’t reserved solely for dresses — it’s on everything from pants, suiting and skirts, which are all getting a dose of the blooms. Accessories lean into the trend, too: Think simple flower charm jewelry or a lady bag in a floral jacquard, which adds a pop of whimsy to a look.

Head-to-toe florals are generally overkill, but there are enough options in the market to add a touch of flower power to any spring outfit, with a shoe, jacket or separate, they channel ideas of hope, bloom and transformation. A future in full blossom!

