Shopping for men can be quite the cumbersome task. Whether it’s for your father, son, brother, husband or any guy really, WWD rounds up the 47 best gifts for the stylish man in your inner circle.

 

1. Amalgam The Porsche 917K — 1970 Daytona Winner — Road & Track Edition

Created by Amalgam, the esteemed model car brand, the Porsche 917K — 1970 Daytona Winner — Road & Track Edition, $795, is a perfectly detailed model at 1:18 of one of the most iconic cars in the history of motorsport. The model is accompanied by a small booklet with miniaturized facsimiles of the articles published by Road & Track magazine about the car over the decades since 1970.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Amalgam

Amalgam The Porsche 917K — 1970 Daytona Winner — Road & Track Edition  Tim Hall

2. Ami Beanie

Ami’s Black Wool Pom-topped beanie, $150 from the Ami Paris Holiday capsule collection.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ami

Ami beanie 

3. Baccarat Four Elements Triple Old-Fashion Tumblers, Set of 4

Handcrafted set of four assorted glasses, $550, Inspired by the four elements (Earth, Fire, Air, Water) that make the legendary Baccarat crystal. Now available in a larger, triple old-fashion format.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Baccarat

Baccarat Four Elements Triple Old-Fashion Tumblers, set of four. 

4. Barbour Gold Standard Supa-Beaufort Wax Jacket

Barbour Gold Standard takes inspiration from some of the best known wax and quilt styles from the brand’s archive and elevates them to a “gold standard” through the use of wax, tweed and oiled leather fabrics, updated trims, linings and buttons. The focus is on achieving the very highest level of luxury detailing. The A-line Barbour Supa Beaufort Wax, $750, in navy and olive encompasses all of the history and tradition of the Beaufort in a contemporary jacket that takes design to another level.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Barbour

Barbour Gold Standard Supa-Beaufort Wax jacket 

 

5. Bottega Veneta Bounce Boots

This Lace-up ankle boot, $980, features a chunky sole, in brushed calf leather, with a bulky rounded toe and exaggerated welt with contrast stitching.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Bounce boots 

 

6. Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Rib-Knit Gloves With suede palm

The excellence of Brunello Cucinelli materials enriches these new cashmere and suede knit gloves, $945, a warm and comfortable accessory to feel fully protected on a cold winter day.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere rib-knit gloves with suede palm 

 

7. Chrome Hearts Puzzle Cube

The Puzzle Cube is a Chrome Hearts interpretation of the classic Rubik’s cube. Prominently featuring Chrome Hearts’ signature motifs on all sides, the toy is fully functional and crafted entirely from sterling silver in Hollywood. Sold only at Chrome Hearts stores; price available upon request.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Chrome Hearts

Chrome Hearts Puzzle Cube 

 

8. Connolly Capercaille Cardigan

An eye-catching design in a relaxed silhouette with two button fastening on the center front of the style, the Capercaille Cardigan, $1,900, features two patch pockets on the hip and a chunky rib collar. The single-course contrast two-color stripe is reminiscent of the plumage of the wild Scottish wood grouse, otherwise known as a capercaille hence the name of the cardigan, with little tipping accents of red.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Connolly

Connolly Capercaille Cardigan 

 

9. Design Within Reach Sky Hip Flask

Constructed of mirror-polished stainless steel for a sleek look, the Sky Hip Flask, $70, is bound to be just as much of a conversation piece as the cocktails themselves. This discreet hip flask sports a screw-on top attached to a retaining strap.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Design within Reach

Design Within Reach Sky Hip Flask 

 

10. Dior Men Mini Saddle Bag

A new style this season, the Saddle bag, $2,350, presents a smaller and more practical design. Crafted in beige and black Dior Oblique jacquard, it is embellished with a magnetic flap in the emblematic Saddle silhouette that conceals a zipped closure.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Dior Men

Dior Men Mini Saddle bag 

 

11. Dunhill Kimono Coat

The fall 2020 runway explored themes of collision and deconstruction, where traditional styles were reimagined in subversive structures and fabrications. This kimono half-wrap coat, $4,795, is crafted from gray Italian wool-cashmere with a brushed flannel finish.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Dunhill

Dunhill Kimono coat 

 

12. Fendi Peekaboo Iconic Essential leather bag

This Fendi Lightweight handbag, $4,900, has a simple design consisting of two compartments divided by a stiff partition, briefcase handle, adjustable, detachable shoulder strap, patch pocket on the inside and signature twist lock. Made of black Cuoio Romano leather, the bag has a yellow leather pocket with Fendi Roma lettering embossed in black and palladium-finish metalware.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Fendi

Fendi Peekaboo Iconic Essential leather bag  Aedo Pultrone

 

13. Ginori 1735 Labirinto Bowl in Zaffiro

Ginori’s 1735 Hand-made squared bowl, $127, from the Labirinto collection, which was inspired by the pattern created by Gio Ponti in 1926.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ginori 1735

Ginori 1735 Labirinto Bowl in Zaffiro  Photographer :Enrico Conti

 

14. Givenchy Antigona Flat Phone Holder

Keep your phone always safe and at hand with this Givenchy phone holder, $725, in calf leather.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Givenchy

Givenchy Antigona Flat Phone Holder 

 

15. Hamilton and Hare boxer short

The new blue stripe cotton boxer, $48, short features​ the same signature slimline tailored cut with a few design tweaks. The brand uses 100 percent two-ply twill cotton while extending its elasticated waistband for an ​improved fit and triple stitch button detail added to the fly.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Hamilton and Hare

Hamilton and Hare boxer short 

 

16. Harry’s x Tom Dixon Razor

The razor is a limited-edition collaboration between British designer Tom Dixon and men’s grooming brand Harry’s. Originally designed as a concept for Tom Dixon’s LDF activation in 2019, the Harry’s x Tom Dixon razor, $30, handles come in two designs and two different colors — silver and black — highlighting the tactile experience of shaving.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Harry's x Tom Dixon

Harry’s x Tom Dixon razor 

 

17. Helmut Lang Pajama Shirt

The Helmut Lang Pajama Shirt, $345, is a button-up long-sleeve shirt in polished twill with contrast piping and subtle HL embroidery.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Helmut Lang

Helmut Lang Pajama Shirt 

 

18. Hermès Color Dye scarf 100

A scarf in cashmere with hand-rolled edges, the dyeing expertise of Nepalese craftsmen captures the spotlight. Dipped in successive baths of colors, a multicolored diagonal H is revealed on this Hermès cashmere scarf, $900.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Hermès

Hermès Color Dye scarf 100 

 

19. L’Atelier Du Vin Wine Lovers Curiosities Set

L’Atelier du Vin’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, $1,459.95, makes an ideal gift for wine connoisseurs. Handmade in France, the solid walnut case contains everything needed to serve, enjoy and share wine. It is also a cabinet meant to keep souvenirs from wine road trips and features a map of France’s most iconic regions.

Christmas Gifts 2020 L'Atelier Du Vin

L’Atelier Du Vin Wine Lovers Curiosities Set  florent MICHEL / 11h45

 

20. Massimo Alba JPierre crewneck sweater

Massimo Alba Plain stitch crewneck, $895, is in hand-brushed wool/yak/cashmere dyed with the brand’s “Holi Dying” method, with ribbed collar and edges.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Massimo Alba

Massimo Alba JPierre crewneck sweater  Curti Parini srl

 

21. Moncler Herlot Hiking Boot

The Moncler Herlot Hiking Boot, $670, has a comfortable, rugged design inspired by the world of hiking. The style is crafted in oiled suede and nylon with a debossed Moncler logo on the heel.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Moncler

Moncler Herlot Hiking Boot 

 

22. Montblanc Great Characters Elvis Presley Limited Edition 1935

Limited to 1,935 fountain pens and 1,935 rollerballs in honor of the year of Elvis Presley’s birth year, the Montblanc Great Characters Elvis Presley Limited Edition 1935, $3,880, celebrates The King’s boundless charisma with a bold lacquer eagle inlay worked into the cap inspired by the cape Elvis wore during his famous “Aloha from Hawaii” performance. Each of the 246 lacquer windows is individually filled by hand. The rhomboid texture features on the barrel, contrasting with the V8 engine clip in precious gold.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Montblanc

Montblanc Great Characters Elvis Presley Limited Edition 1935  OLFF APPOLD

 

23. Orlebar Brown Bulldog Swim Short

The Orlebar Brown signature Bulldog swim short, $345, features photographer Pelle Cass’ photo “Diver, Mission Viejo,” a time-lapse of divers captured in Mission Viejo. The Bulldog swim short is based on the pattern of men’s traditional tailored trousers, not just a swim short — it’s a short you can swim in.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown Bulldog Swim Short 

 

24. Polo Ralph Lauren — The Custom Packable Jacket

The Custom Packable Jacket for men, $225 to $285, is made on demand with recycled fabrics and Primaloft Thermoplume insulation, and includes a customizable gift pouch. Create your own with hundreds of unique combinations for men, women and kids.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren — The Custom Packable jacket 

 

25. Prada Saffiano Leather Backgammon Set

A refined set, $3,900, of the classic game. The box is built from textured Saffiano leather and the playing pieces are cast from durable metal.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Prada

Prada Saffiano Leather Backgammon Set 

 

26. Rimowa Watch Case

Rimowa’s Aluminum Watch Case, $2,050, designed to comfortably accommodate up to three wristwatches in a range of styles. The minimalist design offers a display at home and protection while traveling.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Rimowa

Rimowa watch case 

 

27. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Automatic Watch Platinum With Diamonds 26

First introduced in 1945, the Oyster Perpetual Datejust is an iconic watch from Rolex, one of the best-known manufacturers of fine Swiss watches. This 26-mm watch, $13,400, features chronometer-rated timing precision, and a date display housed in a case of pure platinum. To top it all off, its dial features 10 diamonds that are sure to capture attention this holiday season.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Rolex

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Automatic Watch Platinum with Diamonds 26 

 

28. Schott NYC B-3 sheepskin bomber jacket

The B-3 bomber jacket, $1,325, is wins with both warmth and style. Even non-aviators like Gen. George Patton chose to wear a specially modified version of the B-3 (instead of the standard tanker’s jacket). You too can rely on this classic heavyweight shearling to keep you warm on the coldest winter day, and you can count on its enduring style to survive the fickle trends of fashion.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Schott NYC

Schott NYC B-3 sheepskin bomber jacket 

 

29. Sonic Editions Connery, 1964

Sonic Editions Framed print, $239, of Sean Connery photographed during filming of the James Bond 007 classic “Goldfinger” by Guy Hamilton in 1964. 

Christmas Gifts 2020 Sonic Editions

Sonic Editions Connery, 1964  Photo by Hollywood Collection / Date: 30/05/1964. Courtesy of Sonic Editions

 

30. Sonic Editions Slim Aarons “Verbier Vacation”

Sonic Editions Framed print, $399, featuring holiday-makers as they take the sun on a mountain top in Verbier, 1964. Christmas Gifts 2020 Sonic Editions

Sonic Editions Slim Aarons “Verbier Vacation.” 

31. Tom Ford N.002 Ocean Plastic Timepiece

The Tom Ford N.002 Ocean Plastic Timepiece, $995, is the first luxury timepiece made of ocean plastic. Each timepiece, from the watch to the packaging, is made of an equivalent of 35 bottles of plastic waste, helping the fight to reduce waste from the ocean. Designed with the same round silhouette of the Tom Ford 002 timepiece, the Swiss-made timepiece features a 40-mm case made from 100 percent ocean plastic, with a black DLC stainless steel screw caseback. With water-resistant construction of 10 ATM/ 330 ft, this timepiece is completed with the designer’s signature braided strap, engineered and woven out of 100 percent ocean plastic.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Tom Ford

Tom Ford N.002 Ocean Plastic Timepiece 

 

32. Maison Margiela Flipped Logo Print Hoodie

Introducing the non-basic basic. This hoodie from Maison Margiela, $880, is the way to stay comfortable and feel chic with its flipped logo print and pure cotton construction. See? Not just a pretty face.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela Flipped Logo Print Hoodie 

 

33. Aberfeldy Golden Hot Chocolate Set

The liquor brand has partnered with Miami’s Exquisito Chocolates to develop a limited-edition gift set, $45, shimmering hot chocolate mix with notes of honey and vanilla to complement the flavor profile of Aberfeldy 12.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Aberfeldy

Aberfeldy Golden Hot Chocolate Gift Set 

 

34. Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Hoops in the park, Sunday BBQs and sunshine — the radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90, the b-ball OG that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, stitched overlays in classic all-white and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Nike

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 

 

35. Atiralyons Durag

For the durag lovers, this durag, $34.44, comes in cashmere and suede in a deep forest green colorway.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Atiralyons

Atiralyons Durag 

 

36. Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed

The Birkenstock Boston clog, $145, is a classic that can easily be worn all year-round. With its additional foam layer, the soft footbed offers extra comfort and pampers feet.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Birkenstock

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed 

 

37. Converse Black Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Sneakers

This Converse high-top canvas sneaker in black, $70, with a round rubber cap toe in white has a lace-up closure in white and eyelet vents and embossed logo patch printed in white and black at the inner side, tonal trim at the heel and a rubber platform midsole in white with logo patch at the heel.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Converse

Converse Black Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Sneakers 

 

38. Everlane Wool Five-Panel Cap

The perfect cap for cold weather, Everlane’s wool five-panel cap, $35, is a beanie alternative.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Everlane

Everlane Wool Five-Panel Cap 

39. Shopbop @Home Cuddly Joe Exotic 1,000-Piece Puzzle

The jigsaw puzzle, $26, you cannot unsee: meet Joe Exotic and his beloved tiger.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Shopbop

Shopbop @Home’s Joe Exotic Puzzle 

 

40. Nike Everyday Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief 3-Pack

This pack of cotton stretch Nike boxer briefs, $35, comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for stocking stuffers.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Nike

Nike Everyday Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief 3-Pack 

 

41. Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses

For street style or sports, these Oakley glasses, $225, have you covered.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Oakley

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses 

 

42. Oliver Peoples Yellow Finley Vintage Sunglasses

Hand-crafted frames with polarized lenses, these Oliver Peoples, $485, frames marry fashion and function.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Oliver Peoples

Oliver Peoples Yellow Finley Vintage Sunglasses 

 

43. Sunni Sunni Lonel heeled square toe mule with chainlink

These Sunni Sunni square toe mules with a chain link, $485, designed by a Black designer, are ideal for that stylish guy in your life.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Sunni Sunni

Sunni Sunni Lonel heeled square toe mule with chainlink 

 

44. Tom Ford Exfoliating Energy Scrub

Tom Ford’s exfoliating energy scrub, $57, specially formulated for normal to oily skin, contains crushed apricot seeds to help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores for clean and polished-looking skin.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Tom Ford

Tom Ford Exfoliating Energy Scrub 

 

45. Urban Outfitters Sherpa Varsity Jacket

Ever wanted a varsity jacket but you didn’t play sports in high school? This Sherpa varsity jacket, $99, is perfect for that nostalgic feeling and also great to keep you warm.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Urban Outfitters

UO Sherpa Varsity Jacket 

 

46. Vsmine Azo Jacket

The Azo jacket in mint, $159, is great for sneaking off to a social-distanced dinner or running to the store to get more tissue.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Vsmine

Vsmine Azo jacket 

 

47. R13 Velvet Underground Banana Oversized Crewneck

This slightly oversize crewneck from R13, $395, is the ideal for the fruit lover in your life.

Christmas Gifts 2020 R13

Velvet Underground banana oversize crewneck 

