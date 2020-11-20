Shopping for men can be quite the cumbersome task. Whether it’s for your father, son, brother, husband or any guy really, WWD rounds up the 47 best gifts for the stylish man in your inner circle.

Created by Amalgam, the esteemed model car brand, the Porsche 917K — 1970 Daytona Winner — Road & Track Edition, $795, is a perfectly detailed model at 1:18 of one of the most iconic cars in the history of motorsport. The model is accompanied by a small booklet with miniaturized facsimiles of the articles published by Road & Track magazine about the car over the decades since 1970.

Ami’s Black Wool Pom-topped beanie, $150 from the Ami Paris Holiday capsule collection.

Handcrafted set of four assorted glasses, $550, Inspired by the four elements (Earth, Fire, Air, Water) that make the legendary Baccarat crystal. Now available in a larger, triple old-fashion format.

Barbour Gold Standard takes inspiration from some of the best known wax and quilt styles from the brand’s archive and elevates them to a “gold standard” through the use of wax, tweed and oiled leather fabrics, updated trims, linings and buttons. The focus is on achieving the very highest level of luxury detailing. The A-line Barbour Supa Beaufort Wax, $750, in navy and olive encompasses all of the history and tradition of the Beaufort in a contemporary jacket that takes design to another level.

This Lace-up ankle boot, $980, features a chunky sole, in brushed calf leather, with a bulky rounded toe and exaggerated welt with contrast stitching.

The excellence of Brunello Cucinelli materials enriches these new cashmere and suede knit gloves, $945, a warm and comfortable accessory to feel fully protected on a cold winter day.

The Puzzle Cube is a Chrome Hearts interpretation of the classic Rubik’s cube. Prominently featuring Chrome Hearts’ signature motifs on all sides, the toy is fully functional and crafted entirely from sterling silver in Hollywood. Sold only at Chrome Hearts stores; price available upon request.

An eye-catching design in a relaxed silhouette with two button fastening on the center front of the style, the Capercaille Cardigan, $1,900, features two patch pockets on the hip and a chunky rib collar. The single-course contrast two-color stripe is reminiscent of the plumage of the wild Scottish wood grouse, otherwise known as a capercaille hence the name of the cardigan, with little tipping accents of red.

Constructed of mirror-polished stainless steel for a sleek look, the Sky Hip Flask, $70, is bound to be just as much of a conversation piece as the cocktails themselves. This discreet hip flask sports a screw-on top attached to a retaining strap.

A new style this season, the Saddle bag, $2,350, presents a smaller and more practical design. Crafted in beige and black Dior Oblique jacquard, it is embellished with a magnetic flap in the emblematic Saddle silhouette that conceals a zipped closure.

The fall 2020 runway explored themes of collision and deconstruction, where traditional styles were reimagined in subversive structures and fabrications. This kimono half-wrap coat, $4,795, is crafted from gray Italian wool-cashmere with a brushed flannel finish.

This Fendi Lightweight handbag, $4,900, has a simple design consisting of two compartments divided by a stiff partition, briefcase handle, adjustable, detachable shoulder strap, patch pocket on the inside and signature twist lock. Made of black Cuoio Romano leather, the bag has a yellow leather pocket with Fendi Roma lettering embossed in black and palladium-finish metalware.

Ginori’s 1735 Hand-made squared bowl, $127, from the Labirinto collection, which was inspired by the pattern created by Gio Ponti in 1926.

Keep your phone always safe and at hand with this Givenchy phone holder, $725, in calf leather.

The new blue stripe cotton boxer, $48, short features​ the same signature slimline tailored cut with a few design tweaks. The brand uses 100 percent two-ply twill cotton while extending its elasticated waistband for an ​improved fit and triple stitch button detail added to the fly.



The razor is a limited-edition collaboration between British designer Tom Dixon and men’s grooming brand Harry’s. Originally designed as a concept for Tom Dixon’s LDF activation in 2019, the Harry’s x Tom Dixon razor, $30, handles come in two designs and two different colors — silver and black — highlighting the tactile experience of shaving.

The Helmut Lang Pajama Shirt, $345, is a button-up long-sleeve shirt in polished twill with contrast piping and subtle HL embroidery.

A scarf in cashmere with hand-rolled edges, the dyeing expertise of Nepalese craftsmen captures the spotlight. Dipped in successive baths of colors, a multicolored diagonal H is revealed on this Hermès cashmere scarf, $900.

L’Atelier du Vin’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, $1,459.95, makes an ideal gift for wine connoisseurs. Handmade in France, the solid walnut case contains everything needed to serve, enjoy and share wine. It is also a cabinet meant to keep souvenirs from wine road trips and features a map of France’s most iconic regions.

Massimo Alba Plain stitch crewneck, $895, is in hand-brushed wool/yak/cashmere dyed with the brand’s “Holi Dying” method, with ribbed collar and edges.

The Moncler Herlot Hiking Boot, $670, has a comfortable, rugged design inspired by the world of hiking. The style is crafted in oiled suede and nylon with a debossed Moncler logo on the heel.

Limited to 1,935 fountain pens and 1,935 rollerballs in honor of the year of Elvis Presley’s birth year, the Montblanc Great Characters Elvis Presley Limited Edition 1935, $3,880, celebrates The King’s boundless charisma with a bold lacquer eagle inlay worked into the cap inspired by the cape Elvis wore during his famous “Aloha from Hawaii” performance. Each of the 246 lacquer windows is individually filled by hand. The rhomboid texture features on the barrel, contrasting with the V8 engine clip in precious gold.

The Orlebar Brown signature Bulldog swim short, $345, features photographer Pelle Cass’ photo “Diver, Mission Viejo,” a time-lapse of divers captured in Mission Viejo. The Bulldog swim short is based on the pattern of men’s traditional tailored trousers, not just a swim short — it’s a short you can swim in.

The Custom Packable Jacket for men, $225 to $285, is made on demand with recycled fabrics and Primaloft Thermoplume insulation, and includes a customizable gift pouch. Create your own with hundreds of unique combinations for men, women and kids.

A refined set, $3,900, of the classic game. The box is built from textured Saffiano leather and the playing pieces are cast from durable metal.

Rimowa’s Aluminum Watch Case, $2,050, designed to comfortably accommodate up to three wristwatches in a range of styles. The minimalist design offers a display at home and protection while traveling.

First introduced in 1945, the Oyster Perpetual Datejust is an iconic watch from Rolex, one of the best-known manufacturers of fine Swiss watches. This 26-mm watch, $13,400, features chronometer-rated timing precision, and a date display housed in a case of pure platinum. To top it all off, its dial features 10 diamonds that are sure to capture attention this holiday season.

The B-3 bomber jacket, $1,325, is wins with both warmth and style. Even non-aviators like Gen. George Patton chose to wear a specially modified version of the B-3 (instead of the standard tanker’s jacket). You too can rely on this classic heavyweight shearling to keep you warm on the coldest winter day, and you can count on its enduring style to survive the fickle trends of fashion.

Sonic Editions Framed print, $239, of Sean Connery photographed during filming of the James Bond 007 classic “Goldfinger” by Guy Hamilton in 1964.

Sonic Editions Framed print, $399, featuring holiday-makers as they take the sun on a mountain top in Verbier, 1964.

The Tom Ford N.002 Ocean Plastic Timepiece, $995, is the first luxury timepiece made of ocean plastic. Each timepiece, from the watch to the packaging, is made of an equivalent of 35 bottles of plastic waste, helping the fight to reduce waste from the ocean. Designed with the same round silhouette of the Tom Ford 002 timepiece, the Swiss-made timepiece features a 40-mm case made from 100 percent ocean plastic, with a black DLC stainless steel screw caseback. With water-resistant construction of 10 ATM/ 330 ft, this timepiece is completed with the designer’s signature braided strap, engineered and woven out of 100 percent ocean plastic.

Introducing the non-basic basic. This hoodie from Maison Margiela, $880, is the way to stay comfortable and feel chic with its flipped logo print and pure cotton construction. See? Not just a pretty face.

The liquor brand has partnered with Miami’s Exquisito Chocolates to develop a limited-edition gift set, $45, shimmering hot chocolate mix with notes of honey and vanilla to complement the flavor profile of Aberfeldy 12.

Hoops in the park, Sunday BBQs and sunshine — the radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90, the b-ball OG that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, stitched overlays in classic all-white and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.

For the durag lovers, this durag, $34.44, comes in cashmere and suede in a deep forest green colorway.

The Birkenstock Boston clog, $145, is a classic that can easily be worn all year-round. With its additional foam layer, the soft footbed offers extra comfort and pampers feet.

This Converse high-top canvas sneaker in black, $70, with a round rubber cap toe in white has a lace-up closure in white and eyelet vents and embossed logo patch printed in white and black at the inner side, tonal trim at the heel and a rubber platform midsole in white with logo patch at the heel.

The perfect cap for cold weather, Everlane’s wool five-panel cap, $35, is a beanie alternative.

The jigsaw puzzle, $26, you cannot unsee: meet Joe Exotic and his beloved tiger.

This pack of cotton stretch Nike boxer briefs, $35, comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for stocking stuffers.

For street style or sports, these Oakley glasses, $225, have you covered.

Hand-crafted frames with polarized lenses, these Oliver Peoples, $485, frames marry fashion and function.

These Sunni Sunni square toe mules with a chain link, $485, designed by a Black designer, are ideal for that stylish guy in your life.

Tom Ford’s exfoliating energy scrub, $57, specially formulated for normal to oily skin, contains crushed apricot seeds to help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores for clean and polished-looking skin.

Ever wanted a varsity jacket but you didn’t play sports in high school? This Sherpa varsity jacket, $99, is perfect for that nostalgic feeling and also great to keep you warm.

The Azo jacket in mint, $159, is great for sneaking off to a social-distanced dinner or running to the store to get more tissue.

This slightly oversize crewneck from R13, $395, is the ideal for the fruit lover in your life.