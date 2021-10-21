×
Today's Digital Daily

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

Heron Preston Reimagines Essentials for Calvin Klein

The designer infused a streetwear asethetic onto classic pieces.

Heron Preston is continuing to push Calvin Klein forward.

The designer’s second collection for the brand, for fall, took key essential pieces such as jeans, underwear and sweats and infused them with a streetwear aesthetic that effectively modernized the looks to make them more relevant for today.

Preston, who was named a creative consultant for the brand this spring, used oversize silhouettes and an updated color palette — pale yellow, brown, light gray and his signature orange — on a wide variety of recognizable pieces created from elevated fabrics and sustainably sourced materials. Straight-legged joggers in cotton French terry; bralettes, long-sleeved crop tops and leggings — trademarks of the brand — in waffle thermal knits; lined shirt jackets, and puffers were offered alongside newly imagined knitwear and denim made from organic cotton, recycled polyester and recycled nylon.

“For fall, it was about introducing new materials and dissected, timeless essentials that are interesting,” Preston said. “We thought about how Calvin Klein shows up in the world, [but] in a modern way. What I love most about season two is the versatility of each piece and the different styling options through the layering that we designed into the collection.”

To introduce the collection, the brand has created a campaign featuring the rapper Nas alongside a cast that includes famed tap dancer Savion Glover, a transgender skateboarder, a musician and artist, a singer-songwriter, a student and a couple of up-and-coming models. The campaign was shot by director and filmmaker Ricky Saiz.

Earlier this year, Calvin Klein revealed that it had hired Preston to be a creative consultant in a quest to “reawaken” the brand. His first collection was for spring.

