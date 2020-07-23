PARIS — Minty, pastel and earthy tones will feature prominently in fashions this fall, according to French technology company Heuritech and color forecaster Pantone, who recently teamed up to identify color trends and have issued their first report.

Combining Pantone’s expertise in colors with Heuritech’s use of artificial intelligence to comb through images on social media to root out trends, the pair trumpet the rise of various hues in their “Must-Have Colors For Fall 2020” report, an analysis of women’s fashion in Europe.

Among minty colors, Misty Jade is a “bold bet,” with tops in this color up 8 points compared to average Instagram trends, according to the report.

As for pastels, Lupine, which is mostly worn by people with bold style, is a safe bet, with tops up 9 points in Instagram trends.

For a label interested in leveraging business opportunities, the report noted that coats in Tawny Birch are a good option, up 6 points, while dresses in the color are up 5 points and could be offered by brands seeking to leverage their edginess.

Bold and cheerful blues are favorites among influencers on Instagram, with Blue Bird is a stable trend, mostly worn by trendy people.

Pink, which is seeping into men’s collections, will carry on through the fall and become increasingly visible on social media, the companies predicted in the report.

Through their new partnership, Heuritech and Pantone will issue future studies and work for brands to help them with design plans and communications strategies.