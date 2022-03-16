Suits and Matching Accessories Are Fall 2022’s Star Trends, Says Heuritech

PARIS — As masks come off in European capitals, it may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic almost never happened but a sense of impending doom emerged from the fall 2022 runways, Heuritech said at a debrief of their trend report.

The French technology firm mined social media and runway show images to distill the trends that appeared during the fashion month, kicking off in Copenhagen on Feb. 1, and running to Paris’ conclusion on March 8. It also pointed out key ideas from fall 2021 that filtered strongly into street-style snaps.

The suit emerged as the undisputed winning trend of fall 2022, Heuritech’s report stated, noting that brands had flocked to it, playing with proportions, fabrication and prints.

According to the firm’s algorithms, gone is the “dopamine dressing” of seasons past with its zesty hues, here is “ominous elegance” seen across the fashion capitals.

In Copenhagen, a form of minimalist elegance dominated with tailored trousers and classic blouses taking the lion’s share of runway looks, amounting to respectively 22 percent of all looks featuring trousers and 25 percent of all runway looks. Unlike other cities, florals were also heavily represented.

For New York, the trend takeaway were the belted jackets, which made for an hourglass outerwear-driven silhouette, and leggings, which, “after two years [of pandemic, felt] like a bridge between very comfortable garments and this very fitted tailoring,” said fashion analyst Amélie Rotsen.

Trenchcoats and miniskirts will be par for the course in London, she continued, pointing out how the former made for a classic silhouette, while the latter became a breakout trend, coming out at a whopping 54 percent of all skirts in the British capital.

As for Paris, tailored trousers and checked prints were heavily present as brands moved toward suiting, according to Heuritech’s calculations. It also had a sizable amount of strapless dresses, as did London.

When it came to the fashionable set, the report highlighted the penetration of trends in street-style imagery, such as fur, quilting and kelly green. This bold hue, which started to rise after Bottega Veneta revealed its spring 2021, has continued to rise, becoming a prominent color in fall 2021.

The firm predicts that it will continue to do so for fall 2022, estimating this green will see a 25 percent increase — a rarity for a trend, where single-digit changes already indicate significant shifts, noted fashion and creative director Julia Pont after the presentation.

Drilling down on fall 2022 trends, fashion curator and trend analyst Jenna McFeely highlighted “doomsday dressing” with its key shapes of statement shoulders, corsetry and maxi-coats, a shape she explained was a “safe bet” item for a fall 2022 collection given it is expected to remain popular on social media. Other trends included “normcore reloaded,” with its heavy focus on staple wardrobe options, denim and leather; “light academia,” for a nostalgic youthful aesthetic combining sportswear and tailoring, and “cloudwear,” which encompassed comforting, voluminous shapes and textures.

As for accessories, matching their hues or textures to one’s clothes is definitely the way to go next fall, the report pointed out.