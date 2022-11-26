×
WWD Weekend November 26, 2022

9 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday Season

WWD Weekend rounds up a selection of celebratory, luxe and occasion dresses fit for holiday 2022.

By
Emily Mercer, Alex Badia
Area’s embroidered crystal bow mini dress, available at Area.nyc.
9 Festive Holiday Dresses 2022: Bottega Veneta, Valentino and More
A look from Alexander McQueen.
9 Festive Holiday Dresses 2022: Bottega Veneta, Valentino and More
9 Festive Holiday Dresses 2022: Bottega Veneta, Valentino and More
‘Tis the season!

The holiday season has returned, and with it, a ramped-up schedule of festive occasions to dress up for. Whether attending cocktail parties and soirees, or opting to celebrate intimately in style with family and friends, the holiday season is a perfect time to embrace the feel-good fantasy of fashion with luxurious, buy-now party dresses.

To sparkle through New Year’s Eve, look no further than fall and resort’s standout paillette-emblazoned, sequin-covered and sparkling, embroidered frocks, as seen here from the likes of Jonathan Simkhai, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Alexander McQueen and Balmain. From cocktail shakers to sweeping gowns, these brands are proposing standout moments à la eye-catching, luxurious shimmer and shine.

Equally alluring are the season’s playful offerings, such as Jonathan Anderson’s artful, holiday-red-hued bustier stretch jersey dress with resin-coated molded lip bustier for Loewe, or Area’s lurex tweed minidress with festive embroidered rainbow crystal bow detail. 

Power dressing is back, expressed across the global fashion week runways, with jubilant colors and fiercely feminine silhouettes. To channel this look for holiday parties, see Versace’s sultry stretch jersey red mididress with sheer, signature Atelier Versace corset. Khaite’s Catherine Holstein — recently named Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards — also proposes the idea for multiple occasions with her timeless and elegant mustard-hued Uma dress with corset-like bodice.

For 2022, embracing the holiday season in bold, celebratory style has never looked better. Here, a selection of nine festive, luxe party and occasion dresses fit for a festive season.

