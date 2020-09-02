With gyms, museums, theaters and restaurants closed or operating at limited capacity, people are spending inordinate amounts of time at home. Rather than investing in a new status handbag or dress, there is a priority for home furnishings. And thus, everyday objects like candles, slippers, loungewear and bed linens are taking precedence as shoppers look to transform their homes into personal sanctuaries.

Influencers’ dwelling spaces have become their new social media backgrounds during this period of isolation, rather than events or far-flung vacation destinations. As such, certain home decorating trends have begun to emerge on Instagram, with some veering toward midcentury minimalism and others a candy-colored pastel aesthetic. While fashion companies raced to put out branded masks in the months immediately following the coronavirus’ outbreak, it seems like home fashions could be their next uncharted frontier.

Look no further than the upcoming, reformatted New York Fashion Week as an indicator that home furnishings are a newfangled element of style. Home improvement store Lowe’s, best known for plumbing supplies and timber, is the event’s newest sponsor — tasked with building out impressive structures for those few designers presenting their collections outside. One of those taking part is Jason Wu, who last month introduced a kitchen faucet collection with longtime collaborator Brizo.

Even emerging designers are turning to home goods as a means to generate sales during this difficult time. LVMH Prize semifinalist Emilie Helmstedt will release a collection with Brown’s this month that will include robes, pajamas, silk turbans and area rugs. “It all plays to the world situation right now of having something to wear at home,” Helmstedt told WWD.