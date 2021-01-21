Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Wednesday’s inauguration brought forth a variety of exciting fashion trends, with monochrome dressing at the forefront. Purple, a prominent hue of the day worn by Vice President Kamala Harris, and former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, represents unity, a blend of red and blue, while jewel tones added a royal nod. 

Outfits worn throughout the day by President Joe Biden’s granddaughters Naomi, Natalie, Finnegan and Maisy, as well as Dr. Jill Biden and poet laureate Amanda Gorman, varied from pink, green and yellow, as well as classic camel, navy and white. Much like Wednesday’s fashions, the spring 2021 runways displayed monochromatic dressing as a prominent trend. Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and breakout style star of the inauguration, joined in on the jewel-toned theme in a Batsheva frock while making her own statement in a Miu Miu plaid topcoat.

Here, WWD rounds up the best monochromatic looks from the spring 2021 runways that represent yesterday’s fashion-filled looks.

Purple

Vice President Harris’ purple ensemble, designed by Christopher John Rogers, was the sartorial embodiment of unity, a message that was oft-mentioned throughout the day. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, too, wore shades of the prominent color, which were also seen on the spring 2021 runway at Roksanda, Tod’s and Prada.

Roksanda RTW Spring 2021

Roksanda, spring 2021  Courtesy of Roksanda

Tod’s RTW Spring 2021

Tod’s, spring 2021  Courtesy of Tod’s

Prada RTW Spring 2021

Prada, spring 2021  Courtesy of Prada

Blue

Joe Biden in Ralph Lauren, Jill Biden in Markarian.

Dr. Jill Biden sported a custom blue tweed jacket and dress designed by New-York based occasionwear label Markarian, for Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony. The calming hue’s presence was prevalent on the spring runways, as seen at Moschino, Proenza Schouler and Blumarine.

Moschino RTW Spring 2021

Moschino, spring 2021  Courtesy of Moschino

Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2021

Proenza Schouler, spring 2021  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Blumarine RTW Spring 2021

Blumarine, spring 2021  Giovanni Giannoni WWD

White

January 20, 2021 - Washington, DC, United States: Jennifer Lopez arrives to sing during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Patrick Semansky / CNP / Polaris) Europa Press 01/20/2021 (Europa Press via AP)

Jennifer Lopez arrives to sing during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021. (Patrick Semansky/CNP/Polaris) Europa Press 01/20/2021 (Europa Press via AP)  Europa Press via AP

For the inauguration ceremony, Jennifer Lopez and Naomi Biden dressed in head-to-toe white, paying homage to suffragettes; for Wednesday evening’s “Celebrating America” event, Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom Gabriela Hearst white coat with delicate floral embroideries, complete with matching accessories. The designer also offered monochromatic white looks on the runway, like this crisp shirt and skirt. Fendi and Michael Kors Collection, too, displayed a clean palette for spring.

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2021

Gabriela Hearst, spring 2021  Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Fendi RTW Spring 2021

Fendi, spring 2021  Giovanni Giannoni WWD

Michael Kors RTW Spring 2021

Michael Kors, spring 2021  Courtesy of Michael Kors

Pink

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Natalie Biden, chose a bubblegum pink Lafayette148 coat (from the brand’s spring 2020 collection) for her Inauguration Day outfit. On the runway, brands Patou, St. John and JW Anderson also displayed girly shades of pink in polished yet playful silhouettes.

Paton RTW Spring 2021

Paton, spring 2021  Courtesy Photo

St. John RTW Spring 2021

St. John, spring 2021  Courtesy of St. John

JW Anderson RTW Spring 2021

JW Anderson, spring 2021  Courtesy Photo

Camel

Robert "Hunter" Biden II, Maisy Biden, Natalie Biden, Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden arrive at the Inauguration Day ceremony of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris held at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States at noon on Inauguration Day. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Finnegan Biden sported a classic camel coat by Brandon Maxwell, with coordinating mask and underpinnings. Rosetta Getty, Adam Lippes and Schiapparelli (who designed a custom haute couture look for Lady Gaga’s performance) offered shades of beige for spring through classic tailored looks.

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2021

Rosetta Getty, spring 2021  Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2021

Victoria Beckham, spring 2021  Andrew Vowles / Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2021

Schiaparelli, spring 2021  Courtesy of Schiaparelli

 

Green

Kamala Harris' Niece Meena Harris at Inauguration

Vice President Kamala Harris’ sister Maya and niece Meena at the inauguration.  Instagram/Meena Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, an author and the founder of clothing label Phenomenal Woman, coordinated Ulla Johnson’s blouse and skirt with Coach’s shearling coat, in shades of green. Later on, she wore an emerald Vampire’s Wife frock, which Kate Middleton was seen wearing earlier in 2020. Shades ranging from lime to emerald were seen on the runway at Givenchy, Edeline Lee and Bottega Veneta.

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2021

Bottega Veneta, spring 2021  Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2021

Edeline Lee, spring 2021  Courtesy of Edeline Lee

Givenchy RTW Spring 2021

Givenchy, spring 2021  Courtesy of Givenchy

Navy

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Maisy Biden opted for a navy coat and trousers, accessorized with a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. Dior, Nina Ricci and Marina Moscone displayed the classic color for spring in a variety of silhouettes.

Dior RTW Spring 2021

Dior, spring 2021  Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Marina Moscone RTW Spring 2021

Marina Moscone, spring 2021  Courtesy of Marina Moscone

Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2021

Nina Ricci, spring 2021  Couresty Image

Yellow

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, in Prada, prepares to speak at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C.  Courtesy of Getty Images

Breakout inauguration youth poet Amanda Gorman wore a full Prada outfit, bringing optimism through her performance and vibrant yellow topcoat. Jil Sander, Christopher John Rogers and Elie Saab, too, designed looks with a similar sunny disposition.

Jil Sander RTW Spring 2021

Jil Sander, spring 2021  Courtesy Photo

Christopher John Rogers RTW Spring 2021

Christopher John Rogers, spring 2021  Courtesy of Christopher John Rog

Elie Saab RTW Spring 2021

Elie Saab, spring 2021  Courtesy Photo

Bonus: Statement Coats

Ella Emhoff in Miu Miu, left, and Thom Browne. 

Ella Emhoff broke away from the monochromatic trend and wore a Miu Miu statement coat over Batsheva’s jewel-toned frock. Statement coats on the runway were seen at Andrew Gn, Gucci and Y/Project.

Andrew Gn RTW Spring 2021

Andrew Gn, spring 2021  Courtesy Photo

Gucci RTW Spring 2021

Gucci, spring 2021  Courtesy of Gucci

Y/Project RTW Spring 2021

Y/Project, spring 2021  Courtesy photo

Fashion inauguration Jennifer Lopez Jill Biden Joe Biden Kamala Harris lady gaga Spring 2021 Trends
