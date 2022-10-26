Keke Palmer Thinks Pink in Vibrant Christian Siriano Tulle Gown at Time 100 Next Celebration

Keke Palmer hosted the Time 100 Next gala in New York on Tuesday. For the occasion, Palmer looked to Christian Siriano’s spring 2023 collection. She wore the Mock Neck Embroidered Tulle Mini Cape Dress in fuchsia, which was adorned with tulle fabric from top to bottom.

Keke Palmer attends the Time 100 Next celebration on Oct. 25 in New York. Getty Images for TIME

She coordinated with bow-embellished sandals in the same vibrant pink color. For accessories, she wore silver, crystal-embellished drop earrings and a gold ring. Her long black tresses were styled in a half-up half-down look, with the top strands of her hair framing her face.

Palmer collaborated on the look with stylist Law Roach, who has worked with Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Law Roach and Keke Palmer attend the Time 100 Next celebration on Oct. 25 in New York. Getty Images for TIME

Palmer had another standout style moment recently while hosting the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. The actress wore a vintage Yves Saint Laurent Roaring ’20s-inspired flapper dress. Earlier this month, Palmer announced she’s launching her own digital network, KeyTV.

Keke Palmer attends the Time 100 Next celebration on Oct. 25 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Time 100 Next event celebrated the members of the Time 100 list, a group of upcoming stars and professionals who are making an impact. Sza, Sydney Sweeney and Farwiza Fahan are among the honorees.