Keke Palmer Thinks Pink in Vibrant Christian Siriano Tulle Gown at Time 100 Next Celebration

Palmer attended the gala alongside Lily Collins, Jonathan Majors and Simone Ashley.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Keke Palmer attends the Time100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer attends the Time 100 Next celebration on Oct. 25 in New York. Getty Images

Keke Palmer hosted the Time 100 Next gala in New York on Tuesday. For the occasion, Palmer looked to Christian Siriano’s spring 2023 collection. She wore the Mock Neck Embroidered Tulle Mini Cape Dress in fuchsia, which was adorned with tulle fabric from top to bottom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Keke Palmer attends TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)
Keke Palmer attends the Time 100 Next celebration on Oct. 25 in New York. Getty Images for TIME

She coordinated with bow-embellished sandals in the same vibrant pink color. For accessories, she wore silver, crystal-embellished drop earrings and a gold ring. Her long black tresses were styled in a half-up half-down look, with the top strands of her hair framing her face.

Palmer collaborated on the look with stylist Law Roach, who has worked with Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Anya Taylor-Joy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Law Roach and Keke Palmer attend TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)
Law Roach and Keke Palmer attend the Time 100 Next celebration on Oct. 25 in New York. Getty Images for TIME

Palmer had another standout style moment recently while hosting the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. The actress wore a vintage Yves Saint Laurent Roaring ’20s-inspired flapper dress. Earlier this month, Palmer announced she’s launching her own digital network, KeyTV.

Keke Palmer at the 2022 TIME100 Next event held at SECOND on October 25, 2022 in New York City.
Keke Palmer attends the Time 100 Next celebration on Oct. 25 in New York. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Time 100 Next event celebrated the members of the Time 100 list, a group of upcoming stars and professionals who are making an impact. Sza, Sydney Sweeney and Farwiza Fahan are among the honorees.

