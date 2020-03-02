By  on March 2, 2020

MILAN — Timing worked in favor of the three-day leather trade show Lineapelle, which closed here on Feb. 21, just before the coronavirus outbreak hit Lombardy.

Reporting a 2 percent increase in the number of visitors, Lineapelle organizers were satisfied with attendance at the Fieramilano Rho grounds, totaling nearly 20,000 visitors. The uptick was also attributed to Lineapelle being held in conjunction with footwear trade show Micam, leather goods show Mipel and Simac Tanning Tech.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers