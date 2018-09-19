London’s designers were in an extravagant mood for spring; Halpern, Matty Bovan and Mary Katrantzou were among those who accented their collections with sparkly, high-shine sequins, added crafty fringes on the hems of skirts and accessorized their looks with dramatic tulle veils. There was also a focus on revisiting and reworking classics, such as the Eighties power suit — as seen on Chalayan’s deconstructed take on blazers — and the quintessentially British trench. And speaking of British traditions: designers didn’t lose their sense of humor printing provocative slogans on T-shirts and sweatshirts in true punk fashion. Riccardo Tisci, who made his much-awaited debut at Burberry this season, embellished the brand’s signature trenches with silky scarves while also poking fun at his famous Givenchy Bambi print.