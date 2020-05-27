Susan Alexandra's DIY bead kit

Susan Alexandra's DIY bead kit

Courtesy Image

While creatives and brands alike are leaning into and sharing new hobbies and activities during quarantine, New York City-based designer Susan Korn of the vibrant and playful brand Susan Alexandra is opening up a branded DIY for her customers. To engage her community and share her love of beading baubles, the designer has launched “The Bead Box,” a DIY-kit for creating jewelry at home. “The Bead Box” retails for $65 and includes an elastic cord, two hand enameled floral clasps and signature Susan Alexandra colorful and kitschy beads.

“I’ve been collecting beads and making beaded baubles my entire life. My work is an extension of a childhood hobby that I pursued and shaped into a career path. One of the best ways to find connection is to create together,” Korn explained. “When our studio is open, we love to have guests over to make jewelry. This is our way of continuing that community and connection by making a portable version of our studio experience.”

In addition to the DIY kits, Korn will soon be launching an extension of her handmade, made-to-order jewelry.

