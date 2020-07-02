Food-obsessed unisex clothing brand Flan has teamed with fellow Brooklyn, N.Y.-based ice cream shop, OddFellows, to release a limited summer capsule collection. The collaboration includes a selection of “Flan Fellows” 100 percent cotton T-shirts for $40 and washed cotton “dad” hats for $30 on both brands’ e-commerce. In addition, an exclusive “Summer of Flan” flavored ice cream is available now at OddFellows ice cream shops.
“As fans of OddFellows for years now (and ice cream in general forever), this is a collaboration dream come true for Flan,” the brand commented. “Along with the ice cream flavor itself, which tastes exactly like flan dessert, the clothes speak to the fun and creative nature of both the OddFellows and Flan brands. We hope everyone enjoys the Summer of Flan!”