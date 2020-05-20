For Sarah Staudinger’s first steps into activewear, the Staud designer partnered with New Balance to design an optimistic collection that launched exclusively on both brands’ web sites on May 14. The collection includes 20 styles across activewear-cum-ready-to-wear and accessories.

The designer focused on color grouped sets (green, pink and blue) and color-blocked details in ponte and nylon fabrics to infuse Staud’s West Coast, playful and feminine design ethos with the East Coast brand’s heritage — for instance, the collaboration’s colorful take on the classic 997 sneaker, offered at $230 for pre-order.

The collection marries function with fashion — crop tops, biker shorts and tights incorporate New Balance’s newly launched NBSLEEK (lightweight, four-way stretch fabric technology) in modern silhouettes inspired by images of Princess Diana leaving the gym and Susan Sarandon wearing New Balance sneakers in Cannes in 1978. Sportswear and bags (a triple-tote gym bag and classic nylon duffel with twisted knot handles) range from $60 to $180. Staudinger described the collaboration as “feminine, cool and timeless.”