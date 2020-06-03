View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 3   Photos

This week, Reebok unveiled an exclusive capsule collaboration with women’s wear brand Ba&sh. Titled “Pas de Deux,” the collection was designed to fuse style, sport and the movement of dance through six pieces — five garments in a palette of pale pink, black and beige, and one Freestyle Hi all-black sneaker — ranging from $45 to $150. Key items such as the luxe bold 7/8 tights and sports bra are made primarily of recycled polyester with moisture-wicking Speedwick technology. The collaboration is available exclusively on both brands’ web sites.

“To bring together our two core universes, namely fashion and sport, dance felt like the natural medium for this collaboration,” stated Ba&sh founders Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief.

You May Also Like

collaboration Fashion Reebok