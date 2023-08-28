What to Watch: Men’s Fall 2023 Trends

For fall, the men’s collections experienced a shift in tone, ushering in a return to tailoring and an overall mindset leaning into classicalism and a renewed outlook on traditional elegance.

The main trends for the upcoming season include a renewed interest in wardrobe staples such as long coats and tailored blazers with a focus on elongated silhouettes in suits, while shaking things up a bit with non-conformist fashion coming to the fore with skirts, ripped denim and plaid galore for a grunge revival, and an updated view on sheer and nudity gaining momentum.

Featuring a classic aesthetic, designers are updating drama coats for the upcoming season by offering more oversized and deconstructed silhouettes, often in vibrant colors and featuring bold graphic prints.

For tailoring, the blazer has gone through periods of becoming simply a generic piece of officewear, to today, where its oversized silhouette has seen a resurgence in popularity due to the rise in thrift and vintage shopping. This particular fit features an elongated silhouette and provides a more casual take on the workwear piece, making it suitable for environments both in and out of the office.

The more recent shift toward gender-fluid dressing has given rise to touches of nudity and updated versions of transparencies. Nudity is trending in the men’s space, or at least a hint of it, with the shirtless suit taking over the red carpet. Sternums were also on show on the runway.

The grunge movement emerged as a subculture that originated in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, specifically Seattle. Since then it has given rise to many sub-trends that have grown to become mainstream in their own right, including oversized jackets, distressed finishes, baggy jeans and worn-out effects that convey an unfussy vibe.

Here, the key trends for fall:

Drama Coats

Maison Margiela men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Saint Laurent men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Loewe men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Fendi men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Chic Sheer

Celine men’s RTW fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Dior men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Gianonni/WWD

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, fall 2023 Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Ser

Willy Chavarria RTW fall 2023 Laura S. Fuchs/Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Grungecore

Egonlab men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Etro men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Givenchy men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Elongated Double-breasted Suiting

Gucci men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Giorgio Armani men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD