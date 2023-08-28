×
Today's Digital Daily

Joe Keery Makes Himself at Home

Aegean Adventure

How Scotch and Whiskey Labels Are Broadening Their Reach Through Fashion

What to Watch: Men’s Fall 2023 Trends

For fall, the men's sector sees a renewed interest in wardrobe staples such as elongated drama coats and tailored blazers — with a few skirts thrown in to shake things up.

Maison Margiela Men's Fall 2023
Maison Margiela men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

For fall, the men’s collections experienced a shift in tone, ushering in a return to tailoring and an overall mindset leaning into classicalism and a renewed outlook on traditional elegance.

The main trends for the upcoming season include a renewed interest in wardrobe staples such as long coats and tailored blazers with a focus on elongated silhouettes in suits, while shaking things up a bit with non-conformist fashion coming to the fore with skirts, ripped denim and plaid galore for a grunge revival, and an updated view on sheer and nudity gaining momentum.

Featuring a classic aesthetic, designers are updating drama coats for the upcoming season by offering more oversized and deconstructed silhouettes, often in vibrant colors and featuring bold graphic prints.

For tailoring, the blazer has gone through periods of becoming simply a generic piece of officewear, to today, where its oversized silhouette has seen a resurgence in popularity due to the rise in thrift and vintage shopping. This particular fit features an elongated silhouette and provides a more casual take on the workwear piece, making it suitable for environments both in and out of the office.

The more recent shift toward gender-fluid dressing has given rise to touches of nudity and updated versions of transparencies. Nudity is trending in the men’s space,  or at least a hint of it, with the shirtless suit taking over the red carpet. Sternums were also on show on the runway.

The grunge movement emerged as a subculture that originated in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, specifically Seattle. Since then it has given rise to many sub-trends that have grown to become mainstream in their own right, including oversized jackets, distressed finishes, baggy jeans and worn-out effects that convey an unfussy vibe.

Here, the key trends for fall:

Drama Coats

Maison Margiela Men's Fall 2023
Maison Margiela men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Saint Laurent Men's Fall 2023
Saint Laurent men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Loewe Men's Fall 2023
Loewe men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Fendi Men's Fall 2023
Fendi men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Chic Sheer

Celine Men's RTW Fall 2023
Celine men’s RTW fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD
Dior Men's Fall 2023
Dior men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Gianonni/WWD
Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Fall 2023
Ludovic de Saint Sernin, fall 2023 Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Ser
Willy Chavarria RTW Fall 2023
Willy Chavarria RTW fall 2023 Laura S. Fuchs/Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Grungecore

Martine Rose Men's Fall 2023
Martine Rose men’s fall 2023 Courtesy of Martine Rose
Egonlab Men's Fall 2023
Egonlab men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Etro Men's Fall 2023
Etro men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Givenchy Men's Fall 2023
Givenchy men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Elongated Double-breasted Suiting

Gucci Fall 2023 Men
Gucci men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Dries Van Noten Men's Fall 2023
Dries Van Noten men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Giorgio Armani Men's Fall 2023
Giorgio Armani men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023
Louis Vuitton men’s fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD
