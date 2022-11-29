×
Miu Miu Miniskirt, JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch and Birkenstock Boston Clogs Among Hottest Items in 2022, Says Lyst

Barbiecore was named the trend of the year, while Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Elizabeth Debicki created some of the most viral fashion moments.

A mini skirt look from Miu Miu's spring 2022 collection, a JW Anderson pigeon clutch held by Sarah Jessica Parker during the filming of the season two of "And Just Like That," a Birkenstock x Dior Men Boston Clog on the runway of the brand's fall 2022 show in Paris.
A miniskirt look from Miu Miu's spring 2022 collection, a JW Anderson pigeon clutch held by Sarah Jessica Parker during the filming of season two of "And Just Like That," a Birkenstock x Dior Men Boston Clog on the runway of the brand's fall 2022 show in Paris. Gettyimages

Lyst, the fashion shopping platform that serves 200 million users worldwide, has released its annual year in fashion report. After analyzing data gathered from January to October, the platform concluded that 2022 was Miu Miu’s year.

Searches for the label, which was founded by Miuccia Prada in 1993 as a more personal subbrand to Prada, increased by 49 percent on Lyst year-on-year, and it was mostly driven by viral products such as its ballet flats, as well as the miniskirt, which was first introduced in the brand’s spring 2022 collection.

“The brand’s ballet flats quickly became its most popular product on Lyst following their release, having been worn by the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Bella Hadid and Rosalía. A simpler, Gen Z-friendly version of its 2016 counterpart, it plays into the balletcore and “indie-sleaze” trends that have been dominating the year. With the highly anticipated return of menswear for fall 2022 and a spring 2023 collection that generated more than 23 million views on TikTok, Miu Miu was the brand to watch on the runway,” the report said.

JW Anderson’s 3D-printed pigeon clutch, introduced in the men’s fall 2022 show, was named the weirdest and most wonderful moment of the year.

Lyst said the clutch is sold out across multiple retailers, and the $890 accessory now comes with a waiting list. It has become the brand’s most viewed product on Lyst, with searches increasing by 488 percent in the first week of October when Sarah Jessica Parker was seen carrying it during the filming of the second season of “And Just Like That,” the sequel to “Sex and the City.”

Bella Hadid is dressed by spraying Fabrican Spray-on fabric during the Coperni spring 2023 fashion show.
Bella Hadid is dressed by spraying Fabrican Spray-on fabric during the Coperni spring 2023 fashion show. AFP via Getty Images

The other “It” bag of this year is Prada’s Re-nylon Re-edition 2000 mini bag. Lyst said over the summer that searches for the item increased 131 percent, and its popularity shot up on TikTok thanks to its Gen Z-friendly ‘90s aesthetic. The hashtag #pradanylonbag generated more than 4.2 million views.

In terms of footwear, Lyst said Birkenstock’s Boston clogs are the hottest shoe of the year, with searches increasing 593 percent in the first six months of 2022. This shoe model also had a high fashion moment this year as it launched a collaboration with Dior Men for the fall 2022 season.

Lyst also namechecked a handful of celebrities responsible for creating some of the most viral moments in 2022.

For example, Hadid, who was named the power dresser of the year by Lyst for triggering an average 1,900 percent increase in searches for similar pieces that she wore, was the model in the creation of the viral Coperni spray-on dress. Lyst said in the days following the show, Coperni saw a staggering 3,000 percent increase in searches, making it the most searched brand from fashion month.

Kim Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian in vintage Bob Mackie at the 2022 Met Gala. Christopher Polk for Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala led to a 456 percent spike in Bob Mackie searches, while Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in “The Crown,” where she recreated the famous “revenge dress” scene at the opening of Serpentine Gallery’s summer party in 1994, caused a 58 percent increase in searches for black off-the-shoulder dresses, while demand for black dresses with a sweetheart neckline skyrocketed 103 percent on Lyst.

The filming of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, helped Barbiecore become the trend of 2022, Lyst said. Searches for all things pink on the platform rose 416 percent after pictures of a pink-clad Robbie surfaced in June.

“But the defining pink of the year came courtesy of Valentino. Just a week after the brand’s unique shade of hot pink was presented on its fall 2023 runway, searches increased 152 percent,” the report added.

Other items and events that caused spikes in searches on Lyst include the Diesel 1DR bag, the Jacquemus x Nike collaboration, the “Weird Girl” trend on TikTok, Yvon Chouinard transferring his ownership of Patagonia to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, as well as the black Prada lace dress Sydney Sweeney wore to receive The Rising Star award at Cannes in April.

CANNES, FRANCE - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney attends the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival - Day One on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)
Sydney Sweeney attends the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival in Prada WireImage

Lyst counted Luar, Amesh and Mônot as brands to watch for 2023.

Katy Lubin, vice president of brand and communications at Lyst, said the annual report provides “an opportunity to reflect on the moments that shaped how we shopped.”

“With the recent Y2K fashion renaissance and TikTok’s ever-growing influence on the fashion industry, we’ve seen a new generation of Lyst shoppers rediscovering brands that defined the early ‘00s. Brand of the year Miu Miu and logo of the year Diesel succeeded in capturing the zeitgeist for Gen Z luxury shoppers.

“Major global celebrities continue to have a huge influence when it comes to setting trends alight. Bella, Kylie [Jenner] and Dua [Lipa] were amongst the top tastemakers this year who truly inspired shoppers to add to bag.…They’ve already reached global cult status across the fashion fan spectrum, and look set to be one of the hottest gifting items for the holiday season too,” Lubin said.

