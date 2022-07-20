New York Resort Report 2023: Eveningwear

Even as the pandemic continues to rage, lunches, dinners, parties and other events continue to mushroom and women who love a reason to dress up again have a booked calendar. Several of New York’s old guard — the designers who love embellishment and a frock that looks great on a dance floor — are ready, going all-in on party-minded holiday fashions and destination-inspired attire for the resort season.

Here a quick look at the top four resort 2023 trends, bubbling up in the occasionwear category.

Pamella Roland, resort 2023

Shimmer and shine: Designers Pamella Roland and Reem Acra offered plenty of head-to-toe sparkles on silhouettes ranging from suits to floor-sweeping evening gowns, channeling glittering, playful luxury for the season’s holiday parties and events.

Badgley Mischka, resort 2023

Jet set mind-set: This spirit of wanderlust is not just shared by the designers; after nearly two years of restricted movement, their customer is itching to get away as well. For resort, Badgley Mischka offered myriad luxe daywear and eveningwear styles for its clientele’s winter vacations.

Naeem Khan, resort 2023 Jonathan Dee

Dance floor ready: Cocktail shakers at Naeem Khan stood out, part of his debut cruise runway show in Miami, also showing a mix of sweeping caftans, dripping in Moorish-style jewels.

Color pop: One of the strongest trends across the category, designers added pop colors to enliven their dressy fare. For instance, warm pinks at Bibhu Mohapatra; Reem Acra’s jewel tones; Badgley Mischka’s citrus brights, and saturated brights at Naeem Khan and Pamella Roland.