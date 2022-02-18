New York Fashion Week: The Event Dressing Market

New York Fashion Week garners lots of buzz for emerging brands, a harbinger of what is to come. But there are also the designers who have been in the industry for decades and who have been creating styles for the women who have a busy event schedule: galas, cocktail parties, weddings or maybe even just a good night out socializing.

“It’s about a New York woman,” explained Dennis Basso of his work while shooting his collection uptown at The Pierre. And for that woman who loves a party, New York has a slew of options with Basso as well as other marquee names: Pamella Roland, Naeem Khan and Badgley Mischka, and more. Now that the New York shows have wound down, WWD takes a look at the trends seen at NYFW in the evening category.

Tadashi Shoji, fall 2022 Courtesy of Tadashi Shoji

Updates on a ballgown: Now that the world is reopening, the pièce de résistance of the category — the ballgown — will be needed again and no longer will the Carrie Bradshaws of the world sit at home eating popcorn, as seen in the recent season of “And Just Like That.” Badgley Mischka proposes strapless options in muted colors with floral details at the bust or a bustier style in black and asymmetric hem over a beige skirt, a fresh take on a storybook style. Pamella Roland had a mix of options, one using tulle to make a long skirt but with an open panel showing leg felt coquettish. Over at Tadashi Shoji, there was a mix of caftan-stye gowns in evening fabrications and more classic designs, like a jacquard off-the-shoulder style with a pleated skirt.

Dennis Basso, fall 2022 Courtesy of Dennis Basso

The cocktail dress: Bibhu Mohapatra breathed new life into proposals for a cocktail party, delivering a tiered skirt paired with a cropped matching knit. It laid the stomach bare, feeling young and modern. Basso had the perfect Little Black Dress with a sheer skirt and dots of feathers cascading from top to bottom. Basso pared his looks to a mix of brightly colored fur outerwear.

Bronx and Banco, fall 2022 Courtesy of Bronx and Banco

Sequin everything: The sparkly textile is an instant eye-catcher and considering Naeem Khan partied with Halston at Studio 54, sequins are to be expected. He opened his collection with two standout options in a black and gold shimmer, one gown style to the floor with arms covered, and another short frock with a cape detail that hung over the shoulders. Newer brand Bronx and Banco went heavy on sequins and skin, showing dresses with barely there straps that encased the body, a glam bondage moment for the younger generation’s selfies or a night out at the club.

Hervé Léger, fall 2022 Cuourtesy of Hervé Léger

Skin is in: The cutout and bra top continue to be important trends. Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen at Hervé Léger paired a pink bra top with matching skirt or a neon colored dress with cut out below the bust. He added fringe to looks, too, sensual but not too overly sexy. His Hervé girl is more “Euphoria” than bondage dress these days.