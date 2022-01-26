Films, TV Series Are Fueling Hot Fashion Items

LONDON — Entertainment continued to influence fashion purchase decisions, the Lyst Index for the fourth quarter of 2021 suggests.

Data from the fashion item search platform showed that the release of “House of Gucci” helped Gucci’s 1953 Horsebit loafers rise to the top of the hottest men’s product ranking. It was followed by the Omega Seamaster Diver 300 watch. The latter’s release was tied to the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Hit TV series like “Succession,” “And Just Like That,” “Emily in Paris” and even “Squid Game” drove significant demand for items and styles worn by the characters, Lyst said. For example, the Valentino logo belt, a key accessory worn by the protagonist in the second season of “Emily in Paris,” takes the seventh spot in the hottest women’s product list.

Lyst’s hottest women’s and men’s product rankings for fourth-quarter 2021. Courtesy

Balenciaga retains the top position in the hottest brands ranking, after overtaking Gucci last quarter thanks to its “The Simpsons” collaboration for its spring 2022 show in October and the release of the fall 2022 collection with a VHS-style video.

Prada entered the top three for the first time this quarter, while its sister brand also made its first hottest brands ranking appearance in the 20th spot. Lyst cited Prada’s rise in popularity for the viral bucket hat challenge on TikTok and a series of endorsements from celebrities and influencers.

