The most coveted runway is still the Oscars red carpet – and on Sunday there actually will be one after a year of virtual-only awards shows due to the pandemic. Designers channeled a spirited vibe for fall with trends likely to be seen this weekend: big volumes and bright colors, shorter hemlines – and a touch of playfulness we all could use these days.

And more, all over sequin designs, feather embellishments, playful volumes and a touch of retro glam are key elements that define some of the most red-carpet ready dresses of the Fall runways.