With remote working the norm for the foreseeable future, make your home and time spent in it as cozy as can be with these plush, luxe and wrappable items. Here, WWD features 29 of the best cozy gift ideas for the homebody in your life.

Tory Sport gives a playful nod to après ski in this merino wool Fair Isle sweater, $298.

Made from highest-grade mulberry silk, this lightly cushioned Slip Silk Eye Mask, $50, is designed to sit softly against your face to block out light and help prevent damage to the skin. A good night’s sleep is a must.

Slip’s Silk Turban, $85, is the headwrap for all your hair worries.

Wrap up in Apparis’ largest weighted blanket, $250, in their signature faux fur.

Casual and sporty, this plush teddy hoodie, $138, has unisex appeal.

Made by hand in Mongolia, Saved NY’s luscious cashmere throw, $1,425, spices up a classic leopard print with a Pop Art twist.

This organic cotton and recycled materials hoodie, $150, is not only good for the environment, but also also easy to wear around the house and to the bodega.

Get cozy head-to-toe with Pangaia’s recycled cotton track pants, $120.

This Bang & Olufsen bluetooth speaker, $250, is great to move from room to room or even your backyard to listen to your latest playlist.

The sheer size of this wool and cashmere scarf, $1,400, means it does double duty — as scarf or blanket.

This wrappable wool robe, $525, is a polished update to a winter classic.

Fruit of the Loom brings a bit of nostalgia to our lives and also keeps us warm on those winter mornings and nights with these classic thermal bottoms, $8.92.

Made of a soft wool knit, this signature scarf, $1,100, adds a bit of label sized luxury and cozy vibes.

Eberjey’s best-selling pajama set, $120, is now available in wintry evergreen for the holiday season.

Derek Rose’s take on the house shoe, $225, is something you need in your house for that first morning walk from your bed to bathroom.

Cos’ cashmere V-neck sweater, $250, is perfect for those cold days when you have to still be on Zoom for work meetings.

Listen, we all need new towels so why not these striped terry cloth towels from Cleverly Laundry. $165.

The soft and cozy texture of cashmere feather yarn enriches the traditional style of this wide cable knit turtleneck sweater in cashmere from Brunello Cucinelli, $3,695.

Aspen-based Aztech Mountain offers a luxurious look with warmth through its Japanese water-repellent stretch nylon and insulated long puffer jacket, $950.

While you’re sitting home watching Netflix, why not work on your skin? The Light Salon’s LED Face Mask, $431.89, will plump, hydrate, calm and reset the mind, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve hydration and even skin tone.

Wrap yourself in this luxuriously soft mohair throw, $183.75, and you’ll understand why mohair, made from the hair of the angora goat, has been prized since the 1500s.

Brighten up your day with these rainbow striped Aviator Nation’s lightweight fleece lined sweatpants, $150.

Alexander Wang’s cashmere and wool cropped cardigan, $695, is cozy and fashionable with pearl trim.

Do you have Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, etc? Watch it alI on the newest Apple TV, $149.99.

Both cropped and oversized, The Mighty Compay’s pink rainbow sweatshirt, $160, offers comfort with an optimistic spirit.

These furry slides, $100, have become a fan favorite for Ugg, updated each season in new, playful colors.

Alanui provides a holiday festive flair with it’s Western-themed Christmas Eve multicolor Fair Isle sweater, coming soon to FarFetch, $920.

An easy one-piece answer, $495, to days in or dinners out.

Alanui’s upcoming holiday capsule includes this festive women’s cardigan, $2,890, coming soon to FarFetch.