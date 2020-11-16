Christmas online shopping top view. Female buyer touch screen of tablet, copy space. Woman has coffee, buys presents, prepare to xmas eve, sitting among gifts boxes and packages. Winter holidays sales

With remote working the norm for the foreseeable future, make your home and time spent in it as cozy as can be with these plush, luxe and wrappable items. Here, WWD features 29 of the best cozy gift ideas for the homebody in your life.

 

1. Tory Sport Merino Fair Isle Sweater

Tory Sport gives a playful nod to après ski in this merino wool Fair Isle sweater, $298.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Cozy Sweater Tory Burch

Tory Sport merino Fair Isle sweater  Courtesy photo

 

2. Slip Silk Eye Mask

Made from highest-grade mulberry silk, this lightly cushioned Slip Silk Eye Mask, $50, is designed to sit softly against your face to block out light and help prevent damage to the skin. A good night’s sleep is a must.

Christmas Gifts 2020 SLIP silk eye mask

SLIP silk eye mask  Courtesy photo

3. Slip Silk Turban

Slip’s Silk Turban, $85, is the headwrap for all your hair worries.

Christmas Gifts 2020 SLIP silk turban

SLIP silk turban  Courtesy photo

4. Apparis Faux Fur Blanket

Wrap up in Apparis’ largest weighted blanket, $250, in their signature faux fur.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Apparis cozy faux fur blanket

Apparis faux fur blanket  Courtesy photo

5. Scotch & Soda Teddy Sweatshirt

Casual and sporty, this plush teddy hoodie, $138, has unisex appeal.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Scotch & Soda teddy hoodie

Scotch & Soda teddy hoodie  Courtesy photo

6. Saved NY Leopard-Print Cashmere Throw

Made by hand in Mongolia, Saved NY’s luscious cashmere throw, $1,425, spices up a classic leopard print with a Pop Art twist.

 

Christmas Gifts 2020 Saved NY leopard throw

Saved NY leopard throw  Courtesy photo

7. Pangaia Lightweight Recycled Cotton Hoodie

This organic cotton and recycled materials hoodie, $150, is not only good for the environment, but also also easy to wear around the house and to the bodega.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Pangaia Lightweight Recycled Cotton Hoodie

Pangaia Lightweight Recycled Cotton Hoodie  Courtesy photo

8. Pangaia Lightweight Recycled Cotton Track Pants

Get cozy head-to-toe with Pangaia’s recycled cotton track pants, $120.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Pangaia Lightweight Recycled Cotton Track Pants

Pangaia Lightweight Recycled Cotton Track Pants  Courtesy photo

9. Bang & Olufsen Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This Bang & Olufsen bluetooth speaker, $250, is great to move from room to room or even your backyard to listen to your latest playlist.

Holiday Gifts 2020 Bang & Olufsen Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Bang & Olufsen Portable Bluetooth Speaker  Courtesy photo

10. Loewe Anagram Jacquard Scarf

The sheer size of this wool and cashmere scarf, $1,400, means it does double duty — as scarf or blanket.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Loewe Jacquard Scarf

Loewe Jacquard Scarf  Courtesy photo

11. Leset Robe

This wrappable wool robe, $525, is a polished update to a winter classic.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Leset Coat

Leset Coat  Courtesy photo

12. Fruit of the Loom Thermal Bottoms

Fruit of the Loom brings a bit of nostalgia to our lives and also keeps us warm on those winter mornings and nights with these classic thermal bottoms, $8.92.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Fruit of the Loom Thermal Underwear Bottoms

Fruit of the Loom Thermal Bottoms  Courtesy photo

13. Fendi Signature Scarf

Made of a soft wool knit, this signature scarf, $1,100, adds a bit of label sized luxury and cozy vibes.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Fendi signature pink wool scarf

Fendi Signature Pink Wool Scarf  Courtesy photo

14. Eberjey PJ Set

Eberjey’s best-selling pajama set, $120, is now available in wintry evergreen for the holiday season.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Pajama Set

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set  Courtesy photo

15. Derek Rose Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers

Derek Rose’s take on the house shoe, $225, is something you need in your house for that first morning walk from your bed to bathroom.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Derek Rose shearling-lined suede slippers

Derek Rose Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers  Courtesy photo

16. Cos Cashmere Sweater

Cos’ cashmere V-neck sweater, $250, is perfect for those cold days when you have to still be on Zoom for work meetings.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Cos cashmere sweater

Cos Cashmere Sweater  Courtesy photo

17. Cleverly Laundry Set of 3 Striped Bath Towels

Listen, we all need new towels so why not these striped terry cloth towels from Cleverly Laundry. $165.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Cleverly Laundry bath towels

Cleverly Laundry Bath Towels  Courtesy photo

18. Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Sweater

The soft and cozy texture of cashmere feather yarn enriches the traditional style of this wide cable knit turtleneck sweater in cashmere from Brunello Cucinelli, $3,695.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Brunello Cucinelli cashmere turtleneck

Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Turtleneck  Courtesy photo

19. Aztech Mountain Puffer

Aspen-based Aztech Mountain offers a luxurious look with warmth through its Japanese water-repellent stretch nylon and insulated long puffer jacket, $950.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Aztech Mountain galena puffer coat

Aztech Mountain Galena Puffer  Courtesy photo

20. The Light Salon LED Face Mask

While you’re sitting home watching Netflix, why not work on your skin? The Light Salon’s LED Face Mask, $431.89, will plump, hydrate, calm and reset the mind, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve hydration and even skin tone.

Christmas Gifts 2020 The Light Salon LED Face Mask

The Light Salon LED Face Mask  Courtesy photo

21. Avoca Mohair Throw Blanket

Wrap yourself in this luxuriously soft mohair throw, $183.75, and you’ll understand why mohair, made from the hair of the angora goat, has been prized since the 1500s.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Avoca mohair throw blankets

Avoca Mohair Throw Blankets  Courtesy photo

22. Aviator Nation Sweatpants

Brighten up your day with these rainbow striped Aviator Nation’s lightweight fleece lined sweatpants, $150.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Aviator Nation sweatpants

Aviator Nation Sweatpants  Courtesy photo

23. Alexander Wang Cardigan

Alexander Wang’s cashmere and wool cropped cardigan, $695, is cozy and fashionable with pearl trim.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Alexander Wang Pearl Cardigan

Alexander Wang Cardigan  Courtesy photo

24. Apple TV 4th Generation

Do you have Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, etc? Watch it alI on the newest Apple TV, $149.99.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Apple TV 4th Generation

Apple TV 4th Generation  Courtesy photo

25. The Mighty Company Sweatshirt

Both cropped and oversized, The Mighty Compay’s pink rainbow sweatshirt, $160, offers comfort with an optimistic spirit.

Christmas Gifts 2020 The Mighty Company pink rainbow sweatshirt

The Mighty Company Pink Rainbow Sweatshirt  Courtesy photo

26. Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide

These furry slides, $100, have become a fan favorite for Ugg, updated each season in new, playful colors.

 

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ugg Fur Fluff Yeah Slipper

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper  Courtesy photo

27. Alanui Holiday Capsule Sweater

Alanui provides a holiday festive flair with it’s Western-themed Christmas Eve multicolor Fair Isle sweater, coming soon to FarFetch, $920.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Alanui Holiday Capsule Sweater

Alanui Holiday Capsule Sweater  Courtesy photo

28. Theory Wool-Cashmere Jumpsuit

An easy one-piece answer, $495, to days in or dinners out.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Theory Jumpsuit Cozy

Theory Jumpsuit  Courtesy photo

29. Alanui Holiday Capsule Sweater

Alanui’s upcoming holiday capsule includes this festive women’s cardigan, $2,890, coming soon to FarFetch.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Alanui Holiday Capsule Cardigan

Alanui Holiday Capsule Cardigan  Courtesy photo

