LONDON — As the world is gradually coming out of lockdowns, there is pent-up demand for items beyond loungewear, according to fashion shopping platform Lyst’s latest quarterly report.

In the first three months of 2021, demand for “night out” pieces spiked. Searches for high heels and dresses went up by 163 percent and 222 percent, respectively quarter-on-quarter.

The U.S. presidential inauguration also drove fashion sales, data from Lyst showed. Bernie Sanders’ Burton Edgecomb jacket was the ninth most searched men’s product. Overall searches rose 96 percent for the brand. Meanwhile, demand for red headbands increased by 560 percent after national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman wore a Prada version to the ceremony.

In the hottest brands ranking, Gucci retained its top position. Lyst cited strong online demand, and its “ability to create brand moments which resonate with digital audiences.”

A monogrammed jacket from Gucci’s The North Face collaboration was the hottest women’s product in the quarter.

Nike moved up from ninth place last quarter to the second spot. Lyst said the brand was “buoyed partly by seasonal demand for fitness wear,” but also by the launch of its first hands-free sneakers.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Dior and Louis Vuitton secured third and seventh places, respectively, for their debuts in the ranking. The platform said it previously excluded them because of their distribution model, but the strong demand for pre-owned items from both brands makes them “impossible to ignore.”

At the same time, pre-owned Hermès bags saw a 430 percent increase in the quarter, and the pre-owned Kelly bag is the second most sought after women’s product. Searches for pre-owned luxury watches also rose by 47 percent throughout the quarter.

Balenciaga(-2), Moncler(-2), Prada(-1), Bottega Veneta(-1), Saint Laurent(-3), Versace(-3), Fendi(-3), Valentino, Alexander McQueen(-1), Loewe(-1), Balmain(-3) and Stone Island(-1)’s rankings fell slightly, while Off-White (-6), Jacquemus (-5) and Valentino (-5) saw a steeper drop. Burberry and Givenchy’s places did not change compared to last quarter.

The brand rankings for the quarter, which was calculated by Lyst’s algorithm that filtered more than eight million items by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions, and sales across thousands of online stores, are: