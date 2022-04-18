Fall 2022 Trend: Remixed Knitwear

Gone are the days of your plain and casual sweater number. For fall, designers are banking on infusing unconventional details and silhouettes to knitwear with handcrafted techniques that evoke an artisanal feeling. From graphic details on cardigans and fun and elegant embroideries, to expanded shoulders and knitted chain links on vests, the knitwear arena has an abundant surplus of visual delight.

Within the last couple of years, there has been a growing demand for handmade goods as consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, valuing quality over quantity.

In the case of Teddy Vonranson’s fall collection, the designer featured multicolored ikat patterns and “painted prints” to bring texture, particularly on the “palm Nordic” ski sweater (palm trees included), a riff on a winter beach.

Knitwear specialist Henry Zankov has been carving a niche space in the category with his emerging label, Zankov. For fall, the designer offers graphic, visual optimism through men’s, women’s and genderless styles knit on the bias.

The Elder Statesman ethos is one rooted in excellent handcraft and the fall collection recalls fisherman nets in organic cotton and cashmere, as well as patchworking and hand-looming techniques throughout ready-to-wear and home goods.

The knitwear arena lends itself to many avenues of exploration, from psychedelic graphic prints to vibrant cable-knit numbers in oversized silhouettes.

Conley Averett is the knitwear designer for Khaite, but his own designs for his label — Judy Turner — have more of a tribal, punk craft sensibility, with pieces such as an irregular checkerboard pattern shrunken cardigan and red floral crochet flower scarf worn like a corsage.

With innovative fibers, fabrics, designs and manufacturing techniques, it’s evident that knitwear is an impressive asset to the fashion industry.

