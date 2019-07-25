View Slideshow
Designers didn’t hold back for resort 2020, emphasizing flamboyance with everything from bright colors and embellishments to baby-doll dresses, patchwork, bows and polka dots. It all added up to a season that packed a punch, just like this gown by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller.

Photographer: Magdalena Kmiecik

Style Director: Alex Badia

Hair: Vi Huynh

Makeup: Miriam Robstad at Bryan Bantry

Model: Awar Mou at Red

Market: Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller, Andrew Shang

Fashion Assistants: Victor Vaughns Jr., Kayana Cordwell

Casting: Luis Campuzano

Fashion Resort 2020 Trends
