Designers didn’t hold back for resort 2020, emphasizing flamboyance with everything from bright colors and embellishments to baby-doll dresses, patchwork, bows and polka dots. It all added up to a season that packed a punch, just like this gown by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller.
Photographer: Magdalena Kmiecik
Style Director: Alex Badia
Hair: Vi Huynh
Makeup: Miriam Robstad at Bryan Bantry
Model: Awar Mou at Red
Market: Emily Mercer, Thomas Waller, Andrew Shang
Fashion Assistants: Victor Vaughns Jr., Kayana Cordwell
Casting: Luis Campuzano