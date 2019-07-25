From the multiple, explicit allegations to celebrity reactions, we broke down everything you need to know about the accusations against Marcus Hyde.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The photographer — who has worked with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West — has been bombarded with accusations from many female models over his alleged sexual behavior during photo shoots. Many have claimed that Hyde touched them inappropriately and pressured them into posing nude. ⁣ ⁣ The controversy escalated after model Sunnaya Nash posted one such alleged inappropriate interaction with Hyde on Instagram, which was later removed and then reinstated by Instagram itself. Fashion watchdog @diet_prada has been posting about the controversy, escalating it to viral status.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @laylailchi . . . . . #wwdmedia #marcushyde #dietprada