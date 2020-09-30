View Slideshow
Luxury swim and resortwear have garnered attention worldwide over the years, with Colombian designers emerging at the forefront of the evergreen trend. Here, a spotlight on five Colombian brands that are blending sophisticated beachwear, resort ready-to-wear and ultra-chic swimwear to create versatile looks with day-to-night appeal for resort 2021.

