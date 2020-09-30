@shanghai_fashionweek is leading another first — making a full physical comeback with more than 90 shows.
Xiaolei Lv, vice secretary-general of the Shanghai Fashion Week committee, said the goal of reverting to physical showcases is to boost the confidence of the local industry and help the market to recover from COVID-19 disruptions.
"Compared with past seasons, the pace of Shanghai Fashion Week's subsequent development will slow down and gradually become more stable, focusing on the enhancement and enrichment of the connotation for each sector," she added.
On the runway, emerging Chinese talents with global recognition such as Shushu/Tong, Yuhan Wang, Angel Chen, 8on8 and Yueqi Qi will present their spring 2021 collections alongside local standouts including Lily, Mukzin, Le Fame, Hazzys, Urban Revivo and Cabbeen at the official Taiping Lake Park venue near Xintiandi, and shopping complex One East for those who are showing with Labelhood, a Shanghai-based emerging designer support platform, community and fashion retailer.
Tap the link in bio for more.
Report: @tianweizhang