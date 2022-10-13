×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Spring 2023 Trend: Sheer Fashion

The sheer, transparent trend dominated throughout fashion month, from Rick Owens and Prada to LaQuan Smith and Victoria Beckham.

Backstage at Rick Owens RTW Spring 2023
Backstage at Rick Owens RTW Spring 2023 Emily Malan/WWD

In a season full of stand-out shows, frantic news cycles, star-studded front rows and an array of directional messages, sheer fashion dominated the trend conversation.

“We love the idea of ‘deconstructed grandeur,’ where sheer layers (ubiquitous across the collections) reveal corsetry and bustier construction in ways that feel distinctly modern,” said Moda Operandi’s April Hennig on the trends of the season. Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo called it “body-pride inspired dressing,” referring to the transparent layers and outward undergarments.

The Rick Owens show, a fashion-industry favorite, delivered some of the best sheer styles of the season. “Newer and completely seductive were his languid and revealing gowns with long trains; his giant tulle skirts, and his swishy chiffon trapeze tops, constructed with endless godets,” wrote WWD’s Miles Socha in his review.

Related Galleries

“It’s a protest against conventional judgment. And this is what I have dedicated my life to,” Owens said backstage about the spring collection. 

“It’s a rejection of conventional prettiness,” he continued. “I want to offer another option other than the narrow parameters that we’re stuck with.”

It was one of the most vibrant and beautiful protest collections in recent memory.

The Coperni show was the talk of the town thanks to that now-iconic spray-on dress on Bella Hadid (it generated $26.3 million in media impact), but the French designer pair also delivered a strong collection, hitting many of the season’s trends, including sheer looks.

“Stripping out all the sci-fi stuff, there were plenty of wearable clothes in the lineup, which checked this season’s trend for boudoir styles, with outfits like negligees pulled diagonally over one shoulder,” wrote Joelle Diderich in her review of the collection. Sheer tank-top dresses featuring asymetrical skirts and sensual transparent turtlenecks paired with baggy pinstriped work pants were great examples of the trend.

LaQuan Smith, one of the originators of the sheer fashion trend, presented a sexy collection full of transparent, playful looks with some daytime options and bright colors.

“What I really wanted to try to achieve this season was broadening my product categories,” Smith said backstage. “Obviously women come to me for sexy clothing for evening and cocktail, but I wanted to make it broader with daywear and still keep it funky and sexy and flashy.”

Other designers that pushed the sheer trend forward included Prada, Ester Manas, Valentino and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

ad