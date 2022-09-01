×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Splendid Launches Versatile Collection for Anywhere Wear

The Lyr Collection is meant to be worn from morning to night.

Splendid's LYR Collection
A look from the LYR Collection. Courtesy: Splendid

During the pandemic, Holly Shapiro, the creative director at Splendid, and her team brainstormed about what would be the next big thing in comfortable clothing.

Loungewear was wearing thin, but a desire for ease and comfort was gaining momentum.

“The whole thing started about two years ago because we were really kind of just analyzing the world and our brand as a whole,” Shapiro said from her New York office. “We always say that we are there for our customer’s moments in life, whatever she is going through.”

The roots of the brand, launched in Los Angeles in 2002 by Moise Emquies, come from developing the most comfortable T-shirt possible. Splendid has evolved into a lifestyle brand that manufactures denim jeans, coats, sweaters, joggers, leggings, jumpsuits and other products.

Related Galleries

The team started thinking about the brand’s classic items made with modal and pima cotton, an extra-long staple cotton.

 “We were just thinking we wanted to come out of the pandemic, come out of lounge and come out of this world of comfort into a world of elevated comfort,” the creative director recalled.

A sporty look from the LYR Collection.

With those thoughts in mind, Shapiro and her team created the Lyr Collection, which stands for layer.  It consists of 76 pieces that include wide-legged pants, tube tops with bras, camisoles, short-sleeved and long-sleeved tops, long flowy cardigans and shorts.

The collection comes in eight skin-colored hues that have names like cinnamon, chai and Earl Grey and launches Sept. 8 in Splendid stores, on the Splendid website and in some specialty stores. Retail prices range from $58 to $148.

It took two years to develop the special soft and luxe fabrics that make up the collection. Shapiro said it helped that Splendid’s parent company is Delta Galil, the group based in Tel Aviv, Israel, that has created its own labels and acquired other brands. Delta Galil Industries bought Splendid, Ella Moss and Seven For All Mankind from VF Corp. in 2016 for $120 million.

Shapiro said Delta Galil has innovation laboratories in several locations around the world. “I tapped into one of their fabric scientists and said, ‘Listen, I want to create something totally brand new. I want to create something based on a MicroModal fiber, which is one of our essences of being.’”

Her goal was to elevate modal, the traditional yarn used for Splendid’s soft dressing, with cashmere and silk.

So Splendid created two new fabrications called Everyday Lyr, a modal cashmere spandex, and 24-7 Lyr, a modal cashmere silk.

The fabric was designed to be comfortable enough to wear all the time. “I wanted it be everywhere,” the creative director said.

It is meant to be mixed and matched for home and bed or for work, dinner or a party.

Splendid worked with Lenzing for the modal, and the collection is being manufactured in a boutique factory in Huangzhou, China, where many of Splendid’s sweaters are made.

With the first collection done, Shaprio and her team are working on future ones. “Our plan is to build it for the first year,” the creative director said. “Then, after we establish what makes each of these seasons different, we will be developing new bodies and new colors in the palette.”

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Hot Summer Bags

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Splendid Launches LYR Collection for Elevated

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad