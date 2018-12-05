“I’m putting myself more into the collection, being more vulnerable,” said Victor Glemaud, who cited Tim Lawrence’s book “Love Saves the Day” for driving him toward a path of exuberant self-expression for his new collection.
Here, a look from the designer's pre-fall 2019 line, which @andrew_shang calls “a jubilant return to color.” .
“It’s just amazing how dynamic society is today, how global events just rear their heads and it changes the environment that you’re in, even the pace of what we do — everything,” Clare Waight Keller told @jdiderich when presenting Givenchy’s pre-fall 2019 collection to WWD.
The designer was talking about the genesis of her pre-fall collection for Givenchy, which was inspired by Joseph Cambell’s classic “The Power of Myth,” a book she turned to recently in an effort to make sense of an increasingly chaotic environment. The Greek myth of Icarus, whose hubris led to his demise, felt particularly relevant.
Waight Keller was drawn to its symbolism, in an era when nuclear war — or a Chinese consumer boycott — may be just an ill-judged social media message away. She also liked how it provided a graphic hook for the women’s and men’s looks, in the form of hand-painted prints and bursts of solar yellow and fiery red. Here, a detail from the collection.
On the eve of its pre-fall Metiers d’Art show at the Met on Tuesday, Chanel said it will “no longer use exotic skins in our future creations.” Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel’s president of fashion, told WWD of the move in an exclusive interview.
The exotic skins in question include crocodile, lizard, snake and stingray.
When the script for “Mary Queen of Scots” came her way, British costume designer Alexandra Byrne had an instinctive response to the story, writes @ktauer.
She had dressed Cate Blanchett twice as Queen Elizabeth for the films “Elizabeth” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” in addition to various other period pieces. Byrne, who has been nominated four times for the Academy Award for best costume design — winning in 2008 for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” — had the opportunity to continue her sartorial exploration of the Elizabethan period — and with two queens at once.
The film, which stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, takes an unorthodox approach to the period’s style. “Number one, it’s not a documentary, because historically the two queens never met. So one is liberated from being completely tied into the period,” says Byrne. “And number two, it’s about these two extraordinary women holding on to their thrones in a world of very predatory men.” Untethered from the need for historical accuracy, Byrne was able to tap into her deep practical knowledge of dressing the period and guide her choices based on instinctive response to the script. As she puts it, her practical and aesthetic decision processes were able to work simultaneously. “The story is so strong that I didn’t want it to be ‘here comes another queen in another frock.’ I wanted to try and limit the materials I was using so I could manipulate the materials to tell the story. It’s such a current story; I wanted it to have a real accessibility to the clothes. I think sometimes period costumes can become a bit distant and a bit historical,” she says. “All of those things kind of landed me in the world of denim.”
