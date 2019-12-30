2019 has had no shortage of brand controversies in the fashion and beauty worlds.⁣ ⁣ The year started off with a number of gaffes from some of the biggest luxury fashion houses, in many cases resulting in public outcry, public apologies and, sometimes, changes in company policy. ⁣ ⁣ Some of the most notable fashion controversies of 2019 were Gucci’s infamous “blackface” balaclava and Burberry’s noose sweater. Kim Kardashian also came under fire for cultural appropriation when she revealed the name her first fashion line, a shapewear collection called Kimono.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio to see the top fashion and beauty controversies this year. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @laylailchi