Martin Margiela is back and talking. ⁣ ⁣ The enigmatic designer, whose experimental work and legendary Garbo-esque aura continue to fascinate fashion lovers, goes on the record in a new documentary by Reiner Holzemer.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Margiela famously did not speak to the press. Ever. Nor did he want to be seen, or create an outside fashion "persona." He avoided cameras and never took bows at his shows. He was literally the mystery man behind the curtain. ⁣ ⁣ Until now — though his cooperation with Holzemer carried a caveat. While Margiela speaks in the film, he never appears in it. ⁣ Report: Bridget Foley