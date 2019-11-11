John Legend presented Chrissy Teigen with Baby2Baby’s Giving Tree Award.
“You look so f–king good,” he told her as she made her entrance in a @ralphandrusso gown inside the event space 3Labs in Culver City, Calif.
When it came time for her acceptance speech, Teigen was true to form. “I’m honestly much more used to winning best titties at the Spike TV awards,” she said to a combination of gasps and laughter from the audience. “Rest in peace Spike TV. So, this is a little different for me. Are there children here? I’m so sorry,” Teigen said.
Martin Margiela is back and talking.
The enigmatic designer, whose experimental work and legendary Garbo-esque aura continue to fascinate fashion lovers, goes on the record in a new documentary by Reiner Holzemer.
Margiela famously did not speak to the press. Ever. Nor did he want to be seen, or create an outside fashion “persona.” He avoided cameras and never took bows at his shows. He was literally the mystery man behind the curtain.
Until now — though his cooperation with Holzemer carried a caveat. While Margiela speaks in the film, he never appears in it.
The Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London wearing @erdem.
Nike has responded to elite runner Mary Cain’s allegations and started an investigation.
Cain aired her claims in an oped New York Times video Thursday: “I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike.” The seven-minute video had nearly 317,000 views as of Friday afternoon.
A teenage running sensation and former Olympic hopeful, Cain signed with the Nike-backed team in 2013. She alleged that Salazar publicly shamed her for not being thin enough and described how weight loss was fundamental to the program.
