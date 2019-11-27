@karlawelchstylist will not silence her political opinions. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In fact, the celebrity stylist has only seen more opportunities as her political voice has grown louder.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ At WWD's Digital Forum in L.A. Welch recalled a post several months back when Republican lawmakers were attempting to dismantle the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act — which, among other things, outlawed health insurers denying coverage based on a wide range of “preexisting conditions” from cancer to pregnancy. She made what she called “an action post” that detail four steps for how people could reach lawmakers to express their support for the ACA.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “I think in two days we had over 20 million impressions and that was inspiring to me,” Welch said. “That’s where I’m going moving forward — action — but in an easy way, because we’re all lazy really.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Kali Hays ⁣ ⁣ — ⁣ #wwdsummits ⁣ #karlawelch