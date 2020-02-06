Matching sets, playful pearls and girly accessories emerged for spring á la the September runways and upcoming contemporary trade shows, with brands offerings immediates for these looks that play to the modern lady.
The Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris will shine the spotlight on one of his muses: Betty Catroux.
For the first time, the institution is giving Saint Laurent creative director @AnthonyVaccarello carte blanche for the exhibition.
The show will feature pieces from a major donation that Catroux has made to the Fondation Pierre Bergé — Yves Saint Laurent, the largest it has ever received, with 180 haute couture pieces, 138 pieces of ready-to-wear and a collection of accessories.
Often described as Saint Laurent’s “female double,” Catroux, with her skinny frame, poker straight hair and androgynous allure, has long personified the designer’s “le smoking.”
Saint Laurent told WWD in 1968, a year after meeting Catroux: “She’s perfect in my clothes. Just what I like. Long, long, long.”
Jodie Turner Smith gets an A from us for her @BAFTA look.
This is a yellow extravaganza of glamour and fun. It’s the perfect dress for a pregnant woman — it’s about light and life. The color is extremely flattering on her, and the cut looks comfortable and sexy. The easy bob goes with the carefree, glamorous element of the ensemble.
Want to try on the iconic Bob Mackie outfit Cher wore to the 1986 Oscars? The Los Angeles Times is bringing it closer to reality.
In the run-up to the 2020 Oscars, the Times teamed with Ryot, an ar/vr focused video studio owned by Verizon, to offer an in-app experience for users to “try on” a few of the more iconic dresses from the Hollywood event over the last five decades.
It’s basically a selfie filter for some Oscars fashion moments. It will be available through the Times app and then a fuller 3-D experience within Yahoo News, which will include a brief voiceover from the Times offering some background of the looks. But more than fashion education, the Times just wants people to have a bit of fun and engage with something that’s easy to use on more than one platform.
The Woolmark Company can proudly — and wistfully — say the great Karl Lagerfeld bookended his spectacular fashion career with wool.
One of the late designer’s final projects was the Knit Karl kit, a limited-edition DIY box set that will be available starting Friday via an online global competition, WWD has learned.
It comes some 66 years after Lagerfeld won the 1954 Woolmark Prize in the coat category (seen here), propelling his notoriety and also that of Yves Saint Laurent, who prevailed in the dress category.
The contest runs starting this week and involves a digital scavenger hunt in which consumers hunt for codes, with most hidden throughout the U.S. and the U.K., but effectively across 14 different countries. Collecting enough codes will unlock one of the 777 knit kits up for grabs. (Seven was the late designer’s lucky number.)
@SelenaGomez isn’t following the celeb formula for her new makeup line @RareBeauty.
The star posted the news in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, noting that she will launch the line with Sephora this summer and that she was sharing the news while wearing the makeup, including a bold, red lip.
“We will go globally next year,” Gomez said, hinting that parts of the launch process would be collaborative. “I want your help to build the brand, because I want it to be real — real stories, real people.”
Rare Beauty’s chief executive officer Scott Friedman, who is one of many veteran beauty hires the brand has made, noted that Rare Beauty’s mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self acceptance and mental health. “We will work to help people get more access to support and services. We want to help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less along in this world,” he said.
