"Huda! Huda! Huda!" chanted fans in hysteria, reaching out for Huda Kattan as the beauty guru came to the end of @Beautycon L.A.'s pink carpet on Sunday. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Kattan, who is based in Dubai and arrived with sister Mona, was undoubtedly one of the biggest draws of the beauty festival, held downtown at the Los Angeles Convention Center over the weekend.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "We're on the other side of the universe, and I feel like a lot of times we don't get to talk and interact with people," said the Huda Beauty founder, who left a career in finance to become a makeup artist and is now listed — ahead of ‪Rihanna‬ no less — on Forbes' list of richest self-made women. She is reportedly worth $610 million. "We want to connect with our community more." ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Ryma Chikhoune