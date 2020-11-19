Fashion brands and retailers alike have been upping eco-conscious efforts, working to cement sustainability beyond just a buzzword or trend. Designers, too, are looking back to move forward, creating spring collections designed from upcycled, deadstock and former seasons’ fabrics, like Kelsey Randall’s dress, made from deadstock Sixties bedsheets, styled with Matty Bovan’s cotton Liberty jacket with metal buttons and Carleen’s vest made from vintage cotton quilts with Shuting Qiu’s tights and heels; Bea Bongiasca earrings; Gaviria necklace, and Mounser necklace.

Eco-conscious, patchworked looks made their debuts, too, on the spring designer runways, in buy-now accessories and on the streets during the fashion weeks.