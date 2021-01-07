Looking ahead to spring, comfort remains a key element in fashion — as it has been throughout the pandemic. Think large pants, tunic dressing and easy knits, which encapsulate the larger message. Meanwhile, a sense of feel-good nostalgia emerges through ’90s crop tops, transparencies and crochet details. Hope for a more joyful summer is expressed through bright colors and playful prints, all of which round out the season as designers look ahead to fall.
Spring 2021 Women’s Trends
Looking ahead to spring 2021, comfort, a sense of feel-good melancholy and the hope of joy emerge through women's fashion as top trends.
