Looking ahead to spring, comfort remains a key element in fashion — as it has been throughout the pandemic. Think large pants, tunic dressing and easy knits, which encapsulate the larger message. Meanwhile, a sense of feel-good nostalgia emerges through ’90s crop tops, transparencies and crochet details. Hope for a more joyful summer is expressed through bright colors and playful prints, all of which round out the season as designers look ahead to fall.

