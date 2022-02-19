Spring 2022 Trends: 10 Pieces to Update Your Wardrobe

The message from designers for spring is all about getting dressed again in bright colors, plays on texture, new silhouettes and statement-making accessories.

These themes are relevant as restrictions loosen across the globe, but dressing up isn’t about throwing out the baby with the bathwater — rather, the key is adding in a few thoughtful pieces to update an existing wardrobe.

Here, WWD highlights 10 easy pieces to inject newness into your look.

1. The Catsuit

Is 2022 the year of the catsuit? The one-and-done, sexy style hit the spring runways (like this Saint Laurent purple number or renditions styled under coats at Stella McCartney) and has since been spotted on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber and more.

Saint Laurent, spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

2. The Oversized Tote

As our lives get busier we need more room to carry the essentials needed for a full day of activities, like this style proposed at Bottega Veneta. Bigger is better.

Bottega Veneta, spring 2022 Lexie Moreland/WWD

3. The Cutout Dress

In 2021, emerging Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka’s won the LVMH Pprize for her now-signature delicate, cutout looks, seen here. The party-minded looks sends a message that skin is in for 2022.

Nensi Dojaka, spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

4. Fringe

Looking to add an element of hand-craft to your spring wardrobe? Look no further than the season’s tassel trend.

Proenza Schouler, spring 2022 Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

5. The Platform

After spending so much time in comfortable shoes, adding a bit of height is the message from the spring runways, seen here backstage at the Givenchy show. A platform is still comfortable, but feels like a step forward in style.

Backstage at Givenchy, spring 2022 Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

6. Supersized Sunglasses

We’ve hidden our faces in masks for a few years and now it’s time to update the sunglasses — and protect our eyes after spending so much time on computer screens.

Backstage at the Gucci spring 2022 Love Parade in Los Angeles. Asha Moné/WWD

7. Pastel Knits

Pastel knits provide the comforts of at-home coziness with the optimism for emerging into the outside world, as seen here in Victor Glemaud’s spring runway collection.

Victor Glemaud, spring 2022 Rodin Banica/WWD

8. Headgear

Protection is key and an interesting piece of headwear makes a bold statement, like the ones on Richard Quinn’s runway.

Backstage at Richard Quinn, spring 2022 @gomezdevillaboa

9. The Miniskirt

The early 2000s called and the miniskirt is back. From New York to Paris, short hemlines were ubiquitous across designers’ spring runways.

Versace, spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

10. The Trenchcoat

Both transitional and timeless, the trenchcoat proves to be one of the most important layering pieces of the season.