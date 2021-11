Messages of self-expression and feel-good optimism continued to be prominent across the spring collections. Contemporary designers expressed this sense of liberation through vibrant colors, a wild mix of prints and modern, club-ready early 2000s-meets-TikTok fashions, like this polyester jacket seen here from emerging label Liberal Youth Ministry, Aries’ velour cropped top, OMighty’s polyester spandex rainbow skirt and Vivetta’s necklace.